Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Lingfield and Newcastle feature live on Tuesday

It's an action-packed Tuesday with a trio of meetings from Southwell, Lingfield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing , the latter two hosting all-weather cards.

2.45 Southwell - In-form Craven Bay looks to add another win

The consistent Craven Bay bids to make it two on the bounce in the three-mile Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle (2.45).

Toby Lawes' charge has gone from strength to strength since joining the yard from Lawney Hill. The big step up in trip seems to have been the key and he has won three of his four starts for Lawes, the last of them coming at Kempton last week, which means he needs to defy a penalty but he would be dangerous to discount.

Mr Hope Street arrives as the main danger after bumping into an in-form rival at Carlisle last time out resulting in a 9lb rise in the weights, but he should continue his sharp progression for the Skelton team.

Toonagh Warrior went off short odds to win at Southwell last time but was narrowly denied. He has gone up 5lb since and it appears he needs to improve to be a factor here.

3.00 Lingfield - Hebridean Nomad and Santorini Star step up

Hebridean Nomad and Santorini Star make their handicap debuts in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (3.00).

Santorini Star is an eye-catcher for William Haggas in the Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy silks. The three-year-old was very green on debut with a second at this course which she followed up with a win at Kempton. A strong pace would suit her best and she should keep progressing here.

Hebridean Nomad has been off for 433 days yet did show promise in his two starts, beating the 82-rated Dunstan at Kempton, and that form makes his mark look very fair.

Partisan Hero has had a bit of a rocky start to racing with a long break followed by a stable switch to Dave Loughnane and then another long break. However, in his one run between this, he did finish second on turf and may go one better if taking well to the all-weather surface.

6.30 Newcastle - Barnaby seeks five-timer

Barnaby bids to make it five wins in a row in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (6.30).

Kevin Ryan's course and distance specialist is back at Gosforth Park once again after striking there 10 days ago. He is slowly rising through the ratings and is now showing improvement of 21lb, although Oisin McSweeney takes off 3lb to help. If he continues in the same vein, he will be difficult to beat.

Starliner was an easy winner last time out over this course and seven-furlong distance for Linda Perratt and Tommie Jakes. The three-year-old is up 4lb for that but should still be competitive.

Veteran Bobby Joe Leg has struggled for consistency of late but he did produce his career-best performances around this time last year. He is 5lb above his last winning mark despite no success since February as he bids for his 15th win on his 98th run.

Watch every race from Newcastle, Lingfield and Southwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday December 3.