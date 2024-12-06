Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Sedgefield feature

It’s all eyes to the north of England with all-weather action from Newcastle and jumping from Sedgefield; live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.13 Newcastle - Pride Of America and Penzance clash in classy handicap

A fascinating handicap where Amy Murphy saddles Pride Of America in the BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (3.13).

Pride Of America is the topweight here and returns from 398 days off the track. He is a John Smith's Cup winner in his prime in 2023, and he rates an intriguing contender as he tackles the all-weather. His record on this surface is three wins from six starts.

Penzance is another who thrives on this surface. The four-year-old has a course and distance victory to his name and will be fancied to go close as he drops in grade having shown up well behind Military Academy at Kempton.

Plenty have claims including one-time Royal Ascot hero Claymore, he struggled to fire last time out in a slightly tougher race than this, this return to calmer waters should be a help.

2.20 Sedgefield - Prolific Clean Getaway seeks another success

Clean Getaway seeks his fifth win in a row in the Fairlight Studio Handicap Hurdle (2.20).

Philip Kirby has Clean Getaway in the form of his life after winning on six occasions since May and he bids for a five-timer at this track. The last of those victories' came over fences, he switches to the smaller obstacles, he should take plenty of stopping.

Foster's Fortune heads the opposition with his only success at this course and distance. He is just 5lb higher than when narrowly denied on his last start.

Lightening Company is fit from the flat and completes the shortlist as he switches codes.

5.20 Newcastle - Silent Move, Cavalry Call and Christian David feature

This is another competitive contest with Silent Move and Cavalry Call clashing in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (5.20).

The three-year-olds could dominate here as Simon and Ed Crisford's Cavalry Call finished a well-deserved second at this course back in October with just a 3lb rise in the weights he could be a danger.

Richard Hannon's Christian David scored at Goodwood when last seen in June. He is of interest off this 4lb higher mark in the hands of Sean Levey.

Silent Move produced a taking display to justify favouritism at Musselburgh last month and he warrants plenty of respect on his all-weather debut under Jack Garritty.

Watch every race from Sedgefield and Newcastle all live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday December 6.