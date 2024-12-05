Unbridled: Lossiemouth 'awesome' in Hatton's Grace and worrying times for Constitution's Champion Hurdle bid

Paddy Brennan believes Lossiemouth is well and truly the horse to beat in the Champion Hurdle after her Hatton's Grace success over Teahupoo last weekend.

Joining co-host Matt Chapman on episode 3 of Unbridled, Brennan revealed how he would pick the Rich Ricci-owned mare over stablemate and defending champion State Man if he was in Paul Townend's shoes.

Matt and Paddy also debated the strength of the Hatton's Grace form, plus whether Constitution Hill is likely to ever get back to his best.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Watch Unbridled with Matt & Paddy on the At The Races YouTube channel.

"The Hatton's Grace was some race," Paddy said. "From the moment it started there were tactics and Jordan Gainford's one job [on Maxxum] was to be upsides Paul Townend [on Lossiemouth] to keep him honest. It was as fair as you can get without making a foul.

"I thought Paul Townend was unbelievable because he just played the role of the silent man. He didn't react and his mind never left the task.

"The only mistake Jordan Gainford made was having a look around to see where Paul was. If you're going to kiss someone's girlfriend, don't look around for the boyfriend!

"From there on, Lossiemouth was so impressive - one of the best mares I've seen for a very long time. She was awesome."

Image: Lossiemouth (near) jumps past Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace

Matt was not eager to get as carried away with the performance, particularly as Gordon Elliott's other runner in the race - Beacon Edge - finished just nine lengths back in third.

"The general gist of this is that Lossiemouth has disposed of Teahupoo, which is fine, but everyone is forgetting that Beacon Edge was just five lengths behind Teahupoo," Matt said.

"That suggests that Teahupoo ran way below form and that Gordon Elliott's team completely messed up the tactics and didn't go fast enough.

"The maths is there. Teahupoo is rated 164 and Beacon Edge 144 - 20lbs less!

"I'm fully aware that Lossiemouth looked like a monster and she may well be a monster but because she quickened past Teahupoo doesn't make a monster when Beacon Edge is only five lengths behind."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicky Henderson explains the problem with Constitution Hill and the updated plans for his stable star

If Constitution Hill, State Man, Sir Gino and Lossiemouth all turn up in the Champion Hurdle, who wins?

Paddy…

"Lossiemouth. I would ride Lossiemouth over State Man and I wouldn't even have to think about it. I don't think any horse can give her 7lbs.

"It's worrying times for Constitution Hill. I just can't see him coming back to his peak. I think it's impossible to beat something like Lossiemouth the way things stand today."

Matt…

"If Constitution Hill comes back, none of these have even the remotest chance of seeing him, let alone getting close to him. If he's back to his peak."