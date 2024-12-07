Sir Alex Ferguson's Spirit Dancer seeking Hong Kong Cup success against Romantic Warrior on Sky Sports Racing
Spirit Dancer, co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, takes on Romantic Warrior and Content in Hong Kong Cup on Sunday; Giavellotto and Luxembourg in Hong Kong Vase contention; watch every race from Sha Tin live on Sky Sports Racing
Friday 6 December 2024 15:10, UK
The Longines Hong Kong International meeting is back with a stellar cast from all over the world gathering at Sha Tin on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports Racing.
6.10 Sha Tin - Luxembourg and Giavellotto feature in Hong Kong Vase
Yorkshire Cup winner Giavellotto stars among a strong European contingent in the Longines Hong Kong Vase (6.10).
Marco Botti's five-year-old was just three lengths behind star stayer Kyprios in the Irish St Leger when last seen and that form should be enough to have his rivals worried.
Aidan O'Brien runs Coronation Cup winner Luxembourg and last year's St Leger star Continuous, with Ryan Moore booked on the former.
William Haggas sends over Dubai Honour, while the Japanese challenge is headed by Oka Sho winner Stellenbosch.
6.50 Sha Tin - Ka Ying Rising aims to be crowned Sprint king
Ka Ying Rising has proved unbeatable in seven runs at this track since February, rising through the handicap ranks before landing a Group Two contest last month.
The sole British runner in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint (6.50) is Ralph Beckett's Starlust, fresh from taking the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint under Rossa Ryan.
Lugal will be a danger after winner the Group One Sprinters Stakes in Japan, where the reopposing Toshin Macau was in second.
8.40 Sha Tin - Sir Alex's Spirit Dancer up for the Cup
After successfully defending his Bahrain International Trophy crown, the Sir Alex Ferguson-owned Spirit Dancer bids for another big pay day in the Longines Hong Kong Cup (8.40).
He will have to go some though to beat defending champion Romantic Warrior, winner on all four starts this year, landing the Hong Kong Gold Cup, QEII Cup, Yasuda Kinen and Jockey Club Cup.
The Foxes, who beat Dubai Honour at Newcastle last month, runs for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy, while Japan's Liberty Island looks to bounce back from a below-par effort in the Tenno Sho.
O'Brien saddles Yorkshire Oaks winner Content and the useful Wingspan.
Watch every race from Longines Hong Kong International day at Sha Tin, all live on Sky Sports Racing.