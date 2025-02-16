Jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies after failing to recover from injuries suffered in fall at Thurles

Michael O'Sullivan has passed away after failing to recover from injuries suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6; O'Sullivan won twice at the Cheltenham Festival, riding Marine Nationale to victory in the 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Michael O'Sullivan has died after failing to recover from injuries suffered in a fall earlier this month

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan has died as a result of the injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) has announced.

The 24-year-old was riding Wee Charlie for trainer Gerard O'Leary and was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O'Sullivan to hospital, and it was later confirmed that he was being treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he had remained since.

In a statement on Sunday morning, the IHRB said: "On behalf of the O'Sullivan family, it is with profound sadness that the IHRB confirms the passing of Michael O'Sullivan.

"The directors and staff of the IHRB wish to extend their sincere condolences to Michael's family, partner, friends, his colleagues in the weighing room and the wider racing community at this time."

Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the IHRB, said: "Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital.

"We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital.

"Michael's family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the live of other patients and their families.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a please to be around.

"Michael's success and his humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him."

Paying tribute to O'Sullivan, champion trainer Willie Mullins said: "It's dreadful news which puts all our problems into context. He will be much missed here and there is a real sadness over the whole of Closutton today.

"He was here two mornings a week and was very much a part of the team at Closutton and his part here was only going to get bigger. He was such a natural rider who was very modest, friendly and understated.

"He had a great understanding of horses and racing and given the horse, he was the man.

"I think Closutton will be a much poorer place without him and we, as a family, will miss him. He will be much missed in the yard and we have his family in our thoughts and our prayers are for them now."

Many members of the racing community have also been quick to air their condolences, including British champion jockey Harry Cobden, who said on X: "Absolutely devastating news about Michael O'Sullivan. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Harry Skelton, also on X, added: "Absolutely devastating news to hear Michael O'Sullivan has passed away. My thoughts are with his family, friends. When you go through that door to race you all want to come back in it together, his peg now sits empty for all the wrong reasons, thinking of all the Irish weighing room."

Peter Roe, the general manager at Fairyhouse racecourse, posted: "We are all heartbroken to hear of the passing of Michael. It was a special day when he won his first Grade 1 at Fairyhouse. He was a lovely person who was a huge credit to his family, his friends & our industry. To his family, friends, colleagues my deepest sympathy."

O'Sullivan, widely considered one of the rising stars in the weighing room, steered Marine Nationale to victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2023 and scored at the same meeting last year with Jazzy Matty in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.

Image: O'Sullivan celebrates Marine Nationale's victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham

He rode 90 winners over jumps in Ireland and five in Britain from just over 1,000 career rides.

Sunday's meeting at Punchestown and the Irish point-to-point fixtures at Knockanard, Nenagh and Tinahely were cancelled as a mark of respect to O'Sullivan.