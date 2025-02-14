Sir Gino injury: Nicky Henderson tells Unbridled his star is comfortable but fight against infection not over

Nicky Henderson paid a special visit to his star horse Sir Gino in hospital this week as he battles against a potentially life-threatening infection.

The long-time Cheltenham Festival favourite was forced to miss an intended run at Newbury last week with what was described as a "small wound" on a hind leg, but that injury has since become infected and is being treated in an equine hospital.

Owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, Sir Gino is a perfect five from five in Britain and was as short as 8/11 for the Arkle Chase on day one of the Festival in March.

His trainer Henderson joined Matt Chapman and Paddy Brennan on Unbridled to reveal the latest with his horse.

"It's basically the inside working out," Henderson said. "There's a pocket that's formed inside the suspensory ligament that is full of a whole lot of unpleasant bodies and they have the ability to nibble at tapers of the anatomy.

"We thought that there might be a foreign body in the ligament but they can't find that. This is a completely rare condition that can only be found in thoroughbreds.

"Yesterday they withdrew a sample of what has formed in the ligament to establish which is the antibiotic that will kill it and he is on that antibiotic now. That is hopefully going to stamp on this.

"I've spoken to Henry who is in charge of the whole procedure at Donnington Grove and he said he's walked [on Wednesday] morning, his droppings are good and he's eating okay. They're continuing to monitor him, to scan him and test him.

"To all intents and purposes, he is still in intensive care and critical.

"He is comfortable but he's probably fairly unaware of what is happening. He isn't sound, because he's sore. But he's able to walk and I suspect they want him to walk to keep it moving.

"It's not over by a long way and he's going to be there for some considerable time.

"I think having a fit and healthy horse it probably helps to be able to fight off these things but as long as he's comfortable, it's up to the veterinary team to try and eliminate it before it does too much damage."

Jango Baie to aim at Arkle

Image: Jango Baie landed the Scilly Isles at Sandown on February 1

With Sir Gino out of action, Henderson is set to reroute Jango Baie to the Arkle.

A winner of two-and-a-half miles on both his chase starts this season, including this month's Scilly Isles at Sandown, he could be dropped back to two miles at Cheltenham to take on Willie Mullins' Majborough.

Henderson said: "We pondered this at the weekend. Nico and I chatted to the owner and our plan at the moment would be for Jango Baie to come into the Arkle.

"He's not slow but is he fast enough for two [miles]?"