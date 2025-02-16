Michael O'Sullivan: Racing community pays tribute after jockey dies aged 24

Jockeys, trainers and members of the racing media have paid tribute to the life and achievements of Irish rider Michael O'Sullivan, who passed away on Sunday morning as a result of injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles on February 6

Members of the racing community have paid tribute to Michael O'Sullivan following his tragic death at the age of 24.

The jockey, widely regarded as one of the biggest talents in the Irish weighing room, succumbed to injuries sustained in a last-fence fall at Thurles on February 6 in the early hours of Sunday February 16.

During his career, O'Sullivan enjoyed three Grade One successes, including aboard Marine Nationale in the 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. He had successful associations with Barry Connell as well as the Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm combination, while also riding for Willie Mullins in his native Ireland.

Connell stated: "He was a bright, rising star as a jockey and we were lucky to have had a very close association with him.

"Everybody in the yard is devastated. He was such a lovely personality to have around the place, he fitted in really well. He was widely liked by his colleagues and everyone who met him."

Tributes have poured in from far and wide across the racing community, including from some of O'Sullivan's weighing-room colleagues on both sides of the Irish Sea.

On X, British champion jockey Harry Cobden posted: "Absolutely devastating news about Michael O'Sullivan. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing, two-time Irish champion jockey Barry Geraghty said: "[He was] lovely, kind, caring and humble. His talent was obvious - everyone could see that - but [he was] such a good person behind the scenes. A really strong member of the weighing room [who was] loved and adored by everyone."

Harry Skelton joined in the tributes on social media, writing: "Absolutely devastating news to hear Michael O'Sullivan has passed away. My thoughts are with his family, friends. When you go through that door to race you all want to come back in it together, his peg now sits empty for all the wrong reasons, thinking of all the Irish weighing room."

Similarly, AP McCoy shared: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news of Michael O'Sullivan's passing. A dedicated and very talented young man taken far too young. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends at this heartbreaking time."

O'Sullivan also left a lasting impression on trainers, including Mullins, who said: "It's dreadful news which puts all our problems into context. He will be much missed here and there is a real sadness over the whole of Closutton today.

"He was here two mornings a week and was very much a part of the team at Closutton and his part here was only going to get bigger. He was such a natural rider who was very modest, friendly and understated. He had a great understanding of horses and racing and given the horse, he was the man.

"I think Closutton will be a much poorer place without him and we, as a family, will miss him. He will be much missed in the yard and we have his family in our thoughts and our prayers are for them now."

Paul Nicholls took to X to offer his condolences, posting: "Everyone here in Ditcheat is heartbroken at the terrible news of Michael O'Sullivan. Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family, friends and colleagues in this incredibly sad time. RIP."

Gordon Elliott echoed those sentiments, writing: "Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Michael O'Sullivan. Rest in peace."

Ted Walsh described the late rider as a "standout young man" who was "a credit to his parents".

Members of the media have also expressed their condolences. On X, Matt Chapman posted: "Just such sad news today over Michael O'Sullivan and everyone thinking of him and his family and friends. A massive thank you for being you, and for showing us and sharing with us your talent."

Commentator and pundit Richard Hoiles said: "He was clearly much more than a jockey. [He was] intelligent, in terms of out of the saddle as well - he would have had so much more to offer long after his riding career had finished. It is just that tremendous shock that the whole aspect of people's lives close to Michael were changed in an instant twist of fate. It's very, very sad indeed."

National Hunt racing at Punchestown was cancelled on Sunday in O'Sullivan's honour, with point-to-point fixtures at Knockanard, Nenagh and Tinahely also called off. In Britain, jockeys wore black armbands to honour O'Sullivan at Musselburgh and Lingfield.