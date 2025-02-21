Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts nine-race all-weather card
Rohaan, Cairn Gorm and Many A Star go to post for this evening's feature at Southwell; Nottinghamshire track set for nine contests, all live on Sky Sports Racing...
Wednesday 19 February 2025 15:21, UK
The Sky Sports Racing cameras are back in Nottinghamshire as Southwell opens its gates for nine races on the level, live on Sky Sports Racing...
6.15 Southwell - Rohaan, Cairn Gorm and Many A Star feature
Rohaan tops a classy field for this feature Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap at Southwell. The David Evans-trained seven-year-old kept on well from the rear when fourth behind Badri at this track last month and should give a good account of himself off this ever-sliding mark.
Many A Star will be popular as he seeks a course and distance hat-trick. Jamie Osborne's charge is suited by a strong pace and a 3lb rise in the weights may underestimate him, with William Carver retaining the ride.
Cairn Gorm made a winning start to life with Mick Appleby when scoring at Lingfield before backing that up when second next time. A similar effort would give him each-way claims in this stronger heat. Promising claimer Warren Fentiman is aboard Middleham Park's Flying Fletcher here, taking 7lbs off this son of Muhaarar.
4.45 Southwell - Java Raja fancied for Gosden team
John and Thady Gosden field a couple of interesting runners on the card and Java Raja makes the most appeal here. A son of Galileo, he built on his debut to comfortably claim a Wolverhampton maiden in December. The form of that success is mixed but this well-bred four-year-old should step forward again in this £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Novice Stakes.
Andrew Balding's Sugar Road has shown promise in all three starts and has undergone a gelding operation since last seen. He brings in a rating of 82 and rates the chief threat as he heads up in trip under William Carver.
8.15 Southwell - In-form Tortured Soul faces Humble Spark
A fiercely competitive finale sees in-form Tortured Soul headline a field of nine. Tony Carroll's five-year-old has won eight of his fourteen all-weather starts including his last two and must be feared off this 2lb higher mark.
Jim Goldie and Amie Waugh team up with the ultra-consistent Humble Spark. A winner at Newcastle in January, he has finished second on his last three starts and could hit the frame despite a 2lb nudge in the weights.
John Mackie's Swinging London is also worthy of noting, returning to a track where he saw success in January.
Godolphin's Roland Garros headlines the 5.15pm £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Novice Stakes from Nottinghamshire, despite disappointing last time out at Newcastle, before Night Of Thunder filly Sorbus goes to post for the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap at 5.45pm.
