Michael O'Sullivan funeral: Hundreds of mourners gather to pay respects to Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey

Michael O'Sullivan, 24, died after failing to recover from injuries suffered in a fall at Thurles on February 6; O'Sullivan rode two Cheltenham Festival winners, including Marine Nationale in the 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The coffin of Michael O'Sullivan is carried into St John the Baptist Church, Glantane

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan won the hearts of the Irish people, his funeral heard.

The 24-year-old Cheltenham Festival-winning rider from County Cork, died in hospital on Sunday from injuries he suffered in a fall at Thurles racecourse earlier this month.

Hundreds of mourners gathered amid pouring rain at John the Baptist Church in Glantane on Wednesday for requiem mass.

Priest Fr Gerard Coleman told the service that O'Sullivan lived life to the full, and packed more into his 24 years than most people do in two lifetimes.

Image: O'Sullivan died after a fall at Thurles on February 6

He said he had maturity beyond his years, and a "tremendous understanding".

"He understood his horses and that's why he was such a great rider," said Fr Coleman. "But he also understood people and that is why he made a lasting impression on everyone and won the hearts of the Irish people.

"Everyone loved him. He was an incredibly talented and dedicated sportsman and will never be forgotten."

Image: A horse leads O'Sullivan's funeral procession

The jockey was riding the horse Wee Charlie, for trainer Gerard O'Leary, when he sustained the fatal injuries. He was one of three fallers at the final fence in a two-mile handicap chase on February 6.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned as the air ambulance arrived to take O'Sullivan to hospital.

He was treated in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital, where he died in the early hours of Sunday surrounded by his parents Bernie and William, brother Alan, partner Charlotte and extended family.

O'Sullivan shot to prominence on the opening day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, headlined by his Supreme Novices' Hurdle win on Marine Nationale, just months after turning professional.

His funeral began with a eulogy from his father. He thanked all the emergency services who had treated his son and also praised the community for the support offered to the family.

Image: Former jockey Ruby Walsh attends the funeral

"While we are brokenhearted, we will now focus on what Michael would want for us," he said. "He would want us to mend over time, he would want us to support Alan in his life choices and find joy in his achievements.

"He would want us to find joy in the achievements of his cousins and friends and his many weighing room colleagues. May you all stay safe.

"Michael will forever be in our hearts and minds."

After the funeral, O'Sullivan's coffin was taken onward for burial at St John's Cemetery.

In Britain, a minute's silence was held at both Ludlow and Doncaster, where racing was taking place.