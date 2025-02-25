Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton hosts eight-race card live on Tuesday evening

It's all about Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, with racing from Dunstall Park the sole focus of proceedings live on Sky Sports Racing.

8.00 Wolverhampton - All-weather horse of the year contender Init Together lines up

Tony Carroll seems to have worked his magic on Init Together, having saddled him to win four of his last five starts which has seen him rise back up the ratings as a result. He is up 14lb for those consistent runs and now goes to post off a career-high mark, with Oisin Orr booked to ride.

Stable companion Upepo ran creditably at Kempton but has been a model of inconsistency this all-weather campaign. Partnered once again with Jack Doughty, the five-year-old will be looking to rediscover the form which saw him strike over this one mile, four furlongs distance at Lingfield in December.

The Seb Spencer-trained Sense Of Worth won well at Wolverhampton last week and looks to turn around quickly off 4lb higher in this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap.

6.00 Wolverhampton - £210k purchase makes handicap debut for Varian

Arts Of War makes her handicap debut for Roger Varian and Victorious Racing off a mark of 69 in this Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Handicap. Connections definitely did not expect her to be rated 69 given her price tag of £210,000 and they should hope to kick on in this weaker affair, stepping slightly up in trip over an extended mile in the hands of Jack Mitchell.

Not many in this race have been in form, but Storm Valley was in the winners' enclosure after a five-length victory two starts back. He was then put away and reappeared when clearly looking in need of the run at Kempton. Runaround Sioux has been consistent in recent months for the Millman team and warrants her chance here.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Last-time-out winners Sisters In The Sky and Under Curfew clash

Last-time-out winners are not something that fill the card at Dunstall Park, however there are two in here in Sisters In The Sky and Under Curfew. The latter is trained by Carroll and carries a 4lb penalty for his victory at Wolverhampton recently. Molly Gunn stays aboard and takes 7lb off her back in this Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Handicap.

Sisters In The Sky got up by a short head earlier in the month for Rossa Ryan and Grace Harris and they look to do the same again. Meanwhile, it is interesting that Papa Don't Preach's connections are reaching for a first-time visor and Billy Loughnane takes the ride for the first time.

Watch all the action from Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing...