Cheltenham Festival: Il Est Francais 'will take plenty of stopping' in Ryanair Chase if ground comes up good, says Noel George

A final decision on Il Est Francais' Cheltenham Festival assignment could be made next week, with Noel George admitting he is favouring a tilt at the Ryanair Chase.

The King George runner-up is set to drop back in distance at Prestbury Park, with an enterprising run back at two miles in the Queen Mother Champion Chase still being considered by the seven-year-old's French-based training team.

Both Il Est Francais and his Cheltenham-bound stablemate Stencil underwent pre-match practice on the Chantilly schooling grounds on Wednesday and, with it looking increasingly likely the French raider will aim at the Ryanair, a clash with Fact To File could be on the cards.

Priced as short as 3/1 second favourite behind his Willie Mullins-trained rival, George is confident of a bold bid if Il Est Francais meets suitable conditions in the Cotswolds.

"The Cheltenham runners schooled well on Wednesday morning and all is good. At this stage we're probably looking at the Ryanair for Il Est Francais," said George, who trains the gelding with Amanda Zetterholm.

"The weather could play a big factor and we don't have to make a decision until next week really and anything could happen in a week, so there is no point rushing.

Image: Il Est Francais is second favourite for the Ryanair behind Fact To File

"I can't see any concerns about Cheltenham and you can see with how he jumps he is such a well-balanced horse. A lot of people seem to be saying he's a flat-track bully, but no one really knows and I can't see that.

"I think if it does come up on goodish, fresh ground in the Ryanair on the Thursday, I think he will take plenty of stopping."

Stencil 'exciting' contender in Fred Winter

George also has high hopes for Stencil in the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle after watching the JP McManus-owned youngster chase home East India Dock on Festival Trials day.

Handed a mark of 135, Stencil is the general 5/1 market leader for the opening-day handicap, with his trainer describing him as an "exciting runner".

"I would like to hope the ones above him run so we don't have top weight, but he's a big, strong horse and I'm pretty happy with the mark," said George.

"A lot of the ones above him in the ratings I know from French form and I don't think we're badly in. He's an exciting runner.

"For me, East India Dock would be my idea of the Triumph Hurdle winner when you look at the clock and what Timeform have said and everything. I thought we ran a great race in defeat and have improved a little bit since, so we've got our fingers crossed for a good run."