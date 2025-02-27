Cheltenham Festival: Supreme Novices' Hurdle renamed in honour of former winner Michael O'Sullivan for 2025

Michael O'Sullivan died aged 24 earlier this month after a fall at Thurles; the Sky Bet-sponsored opening race at the Cheltenham Festival this year will be named The Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The opening race of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival has been renamed in memory of the late Michael O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan died earlier this month, aged 24, from injuries suffered in a fall at Thurles racecourse.

A hugely talented rider, O'Sullivan won the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle aboard Marine Nationale in 2023 and the sponsors of that race, in partnership with The Jockey Club, have decided to change the name this year to The Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Image: Michael O'Sullivan died aged 24 earlier this month after a fall at Thurles

In a statement on Thursday, O'Sullivan's family said: "We are deeply proud of Michael's incredible talent and the legacy he left in the world of racing.

"Renaming the race that marked the pinnacle of his career is a fitting tribute to his skill, dedication, and passion for the sport.

"As a family, we have always admired Michael's achievements both on and off the track, and it means so much to us to see his talent recognised in this way. The outpouring of tributes over the past week has been a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

"We would like to sincerely thank The Jockey Club and Sky Bet for giving us this opportunity to honour Michael's memory and celebrate his remarkable career."

Image: A horse leads Michael O'Sullivan's funeral procession

Guy Lavender, CEO of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: "Michael was an outstanding jockey and recognised by everyone as a wonderful young man.

"When you read the heartfelt tributes paid to him over these past days, you can see how highly regarded he was in the racing community on both sides of the Irish Sea and beyond.

"Given that it was at Cheltenham that Michael enjoyed his biggest success as a rider back on that magical Tuesday afternoon in 2023, we felt it was only right to pay tribute to Michael in this way.

"Our sincere thanks go to our sponsors of this race, Sky Bet for making it possible. All our thoughts continue to be with Michael's family, friends and weighing room colleagues at this difficult time and for allowing us to pay tribute in this way."