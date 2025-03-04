Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hector Crouch, Luke Morris and Billy Loughnane in action at Southwell and Newcastle as title fight continues

Flat racing takes centre stage on Tuesday, as Hector Crouch, Billy Loughnane and Luke Morris all go in search of winners to further their All-Weather Championship claims.

7.00 Southwell - Bedford Flyer and Hiya Maite clash

Michael Appleby has had a quiet time of things this winter, but Bedford Flyer might be worth chancing here given he drops back into calmer waters having contested the listed Hever Sprint Stakes last time. He does not have a great record overall here but did finish second off a mark of 90 in a Class Three before and gets the vote to get back to winning ways in this Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap.

Seven-year-old Hiya Maite has found himself well-handicapped and has struggled recently but did not disgrace himself last time when finishing ahead of the reopposing Bedford Flyer. He would have a chance back at a track where he has won at previously.

If Bedford Flyer and Hiya Maite take each other on and set a blistering pace up front, it could set up for Stuart Williams' Existent who will aim to close off a strong pace, while Miss Attitude completes the shortlist.

3.22 Newcastle - William Dewhirst bids to defy penalty

Ben Haslam's William Dewhirst has been in terrific form on the all-weather, winning six of his last eight starts, which have all come at Newcastle. He has a great chance here under Paul Mulrennan who looks to help direct him to yet another course win, which would also give him a solid chance of landing the £100,000 Horse of the Year prize.

Claimer Harry Burns is reunited with last-time-out-winner Brewing who has been contesting some competitive handicaps recently and is fancied to follow up in this Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap.

Catch The Paddy is also worth a mention having kept on well at Dundalk last time and trainer Patrick McKenna will be hopeful the trip over the Irish Sea will be worthwhile.

Lady Flora and Nikovo also rate as dangers, with Billy Loughnane heading north to ride the latter for Michael Herrington.

2.52 Newcastle - Berkshire Whisper and Noble Victory feature

Andrew Balding's Berkshire Whisper was a recent winner at Kempton when sent off 100/30f under Oisin Murphy and is likely to follow up under a penalty in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Novice Stakes.

Another last-time-out winner Noble Victory was sent off 2/7f at Chelmsford when winning nicely under Clifford Lee, who was very complimentary of his effort post-race.

Newcomer Stardrop is closely related to the excellent Inspiral and could be a smart prospect on debut for James Owen. Sean Dylan Bowen gets the ride on the Gredley Family-owned son of Ulysses, who is bred to suit this six-furlong trip. Rainbow Nebula completes the line-up.

8.00 Southwell - High Court Judge looks to bounce back

High Court Judge was denied the six-timer at Wolverhampton a fortnight ago and will look to bounce back in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap. This is undoubtably the best of Hector Crouch's three chances as he looks to hold onto his advantage at the summit of the jockeys' championship table.

Best of the rest

Luke Morris' sole chance at Newcastle comes in the 2.22pm Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap aboard Manton Road. Gay Kelleway's charge was successful over this seven-furlong trip at Kempton the last day but will have to shoulder a 6lb penalty.

At 6.30pm, Wonder will be well-fancied in the Weekly £5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap at Southwell. Dylan Hogan's mount has ran close the last two starts and may just have too much for Vaguely Royal, who carries top weight.

Turquino, a 100,000gns purchase by Andrew Balding, makes his bow in Southwell's Gamble Responsibly At BetUK Novice Stakes at 7.30pm. Also in this race, Bajan Blue makes his return after a 416-day absence and Admiral Fitz debuts on the Flat for Harriet Dickin.

