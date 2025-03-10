Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins' More Coko seeks four-timer at Plumpton before Newcastle hosts all-weather card

We have lots of competitive action to look forward to Sky Sports Racing on Monday, kickstarting a big week for the sport with racing from Plumpton and Newcastle...

4.30 Plumpton - Havaila faces course specialist I See You Well in the Book Our Season Finale Raceday Handicap Chase.

Niall Houlihan gets the leg up on Havaila and Gary and Josh Moore reach for the first-time hood in the hope he can get back to winning ways having finished third last time. His effort at Lingfield at the end of January is worth noting with the form being boosted by fourth-placed Good Friday Fairy subsequently winning his next two and looks the one to beat here.

Twelve-year-old veteran I See You Well is without a win since December of 2022, but he does love it here and boasts a decent record of 6-18 at the track. He has fallen 19 pounds below his last winning mark, and it would be no surprise if he ran a solid race.

Basford and Kaproyale complete the quartet.

2.30 Plumpton - Willie Mullins' More Coko seeks four-timer in the Thank You Plumpton Members "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle.

Patrick Mullins makes the trip over to ride at Plumpton for the first time aboard More Coko who bids to remain unbeaten having won easily three times. Willie Mullins will be expecting his five-year-old to win this comfortably with his son in the saddle.

Gary and Josh Moore's Old Cowboy is yet to win but was only beaten three lengths by 132-rated Jurancon at Newbury in January and if building on that effort, could take second place.

Playaway Girl is yet to place on five attempts, and it would be difficult to see her take second place here, but she could run into third.

7.00 Newcastle - Debut winner Bragbor headlines in the Betmgm: It's Showtime Novice Stakes.

The headliner Bragbor cost a whopping €400,000 for KHK Racing and showed a determined attitude to keep on strongly to win over course and distance. Callum Shepherd takes over and trainer George Scott will be hoping he can follow up.

Archie Watson's four-year-old Commanding Prince showed clear signs of greenness on debut at Southwell over 7f and is likely to build on that effort up at a mile here. It is also worth noting that Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle won this last year with Lakota Brave.

Earl Of Rochester was third in a solid Newmarket maiden and looks a big danger on his first run back for John and Thady Gosden.

Best of the rest

5.00 Plumpton - Smugglers Haven seeks hat-trick.

Smugglers Haven bids to make it three in succession in the last at Plumpton and ran out an impressive winner over the same course and distance last time out and although she has more on her plate here, you couldn't rule out another big run.

Gary and Josh Moore's Lumi Plugin has been knocking at the door, finishing in the money on five of his eight starts and could prove competitive once more back down in trip.