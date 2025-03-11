Cheltenham Festival day one tips: Jamie Codd kicks off with a 66/1 each-way fancy in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Cheltenham columnist Jamie Codd kicks off the 2025 Festival with a 66/1 each-way tip in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.20)

I can see why so many people are keen on Kopek Des Bordes in the Festival opener on Tuesday. He's a horse I've always been fond of too, and he was fairly breathtaking the last day at Leopardstown, where his jumping improved greatly from his hurdles debut.

That said, this will be a new test and he'll encounter better ground and a different track and jumping test at Cheltenham. Much has been said about the fact he can be a bit of a hothead in the preliminaries, so let's hope he behaves and we're able to see his huge engine get to work.

Image: Kopek Des Bordes won in great style at the Dublin Racing Festival

I can't promise another Labaik, but I do have a sneaky feeling that SKY LORD can run a big race at around the 66/1 mark. I wrote about him after his fourth to Salvator Mundi in the Moscow Flyer and I'm happy to stick with him here each-way at a big price. He was fourth that day, but I don't think he'd have been suited to making the running on tacky ground.

He's got a great pedigree by Blue Bresil out of a tough and classy mare in Banjaxed Girl, and he'll be much better with a lead and on a sounder surface. Henry de Bromhead obviously struck with Slade Steel in the Supreme last year, and his horses seem to be running better now. This lad has already reached a decent level after just four starts. He's open to improvement and simply looks overpriced compared to many of his rivals.

Image: Sky Lord and Darragh O'Keeffe in action for Henry de Bromhead

My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (2.00)

This looks all about MAJBOROUGH who looks a monster of a horse. He's going to take an awful lot of beating, and the talk from some of the top judges at Willie Mullins' is that they're nearly disappointed that Sir Gino isn't showing up, as that match would have shown the world just how good Majborough is.

He already has a Triumph Hurdle win on his CV and his potential is huge. Yes, he was novicey at times last time at Leopardstown, but he never looked like falling and was so strong from the back of the second last.

It could be a 1-2 for Ireland, as I think Touch Me Not could finish second to Majborough again and reverse Sandown form with L'Eau Du Sud now he's back on better ground.

Image: Majborough is the Irish Arkle winner

Ultima Handicap Chase (2.40)

We came close to finding the winner of this last year with Ben Pauling's runner Twig, and I'm sticking with the same trainer's HENRY'S FRIEND each-way this time around. He's got good, solid form this year, backing up his fifth in the Coral Gold Cup with a win back at Newbury, where he beat a consistent horse in Hymac, with the fifth home Hoe Joly Smoke winning at Sandown on Saturday too.

He's been kept fresh for this since then, which is a different Cheltenham preparation for him compared to last year, when he was pulled-up in the National Hunt Chase having won the Reynoldstown at Ascot in February. They've seemingly learnt from that this time around, and he appeals as a handy-racing sound jumper who might just be suited to an Ultima.

Of the others, I can see Grandeur D'Ame running well at a big price too, provided he stays and the extra distance brings out a bit of extra improvement.

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (3.20)

With the year that she's had I'd say it's definitely the correct call to come here with LOSSIEMOUTH and she should win. Of course she's Champion Hurdle class, but she's coming to the Festival off the back of a fall, and Brighterdaysahead committing to the Champion Hurdle gives Willie Mullins and Rich Ricci's mare the chance to get back on track, and it's a Grade 1 race at Cheltenham after all.

That fall is the only question mark really, but she's a step or two ahead of her rivals here and we know this trip and track suits her really well. She's only six, so there's still time for her to face better rivals again, and I'd love to see her take on Teahupoo over three miles at some point myself.

Jetara is a strong stayer coming here in good form, and I can see her outrunning big odds and possibly hitting the frame.

Image: Rich Ricci with winning jockey Paul Townend after Lossiemouth won the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle in 2024

Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (4.00)

What a race! The heart says Brighterdaysahead but the head says CONSTITUTION HILL. I love a good mare; they really capture the imagination of racing fans, and Brighterdaysahead could be right up there with the likes of Annie Power, Quevega and Honeysuckle.

She's been superb this season and there's no doubt that Gordon Elliott will have her spot on for the day, but she's meeting an absolute machine in Constitution Hill, who's been expertly handled by Nicky Henderson.

In terms of tactics, I'm expecting King Of Kingsfield to make the running, with the mare second and Constitution Hill right beside or just off her. I don't think we'll see a situation like Leopardstown with the Gigginstown pair clear, because Constitution Hill has the class and cruising speed to go right with them if need be. It could even suit him and play into his hands even more. Enjoy this one, folks…

Image: Nico De Boinville celebrates Constitution Hill's Christmas Hurdle victory

Hallgarten And Novum Wines Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4.40)

This looks a very tough race to call as usual, but I'm giving an each-way chance to Harry Derham's TURN AND FINISH, who comes here a little under the radar after winning on his debut for the yard at Catterick at the end of January. Harry Derham is on record saying he was only 70 per cent fit that day, so you'd have to say he's going to improve the run, while the stronger gallop should also suit him too.

He was bought out of the Joseph O'Brien yard, where he gained lots of experience and showed plenty of ability, not beaten far by Puturhandstogether who is in here as one of the market leaders.

Princess Royal National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Handicap Chase (5.20)

First things first, I'm still absolutely disgusted that this race has been taken away from the amateur riders. It's a race with a rich history and provided a great platform to myself and my riding peers who've all given plenty of service to this industry over the years.

With the reduction in distance and opening of the race to professional riders, it looks no different to a normal staying novices' chase now, and the situation fills me with great disappointment. The hard-working, passionate and talented amateur riders of today have had a potentially career-defining opportunity taken away from them.

CAPTAIN CODY can win this for Danny Mullins and Willie Mullins. He's got stacks of back class, having been beaten half a length by Slade Steel in a bumper before finishing sixth in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper of 2023. His season novice hurdling was good, and his jumping seems to be improving too now novice chasing.

His third-placed effort behind Three Card Brag and Kinturk Kalanisi at Navan last time looks solid form in the context of this race, and while's there's been a fair bit of chat around Gavin Cromwell's Now Is The Hour who was fourth that day, I'm taking Captain Cody to confirm the form here. Of the others, I won a bumper on No Time To Wait, who was a talented horse in that division in 2023 and still looks to retain plenty of ability.

He was fourth to Firefox in November and third when tackling just shy of three miles at Musselburgh last time. He's bred to stay, is unexposed and the vibes from the John McConnell yard seem positive enough about him, so keep him in mind at a big price too.