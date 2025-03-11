Cheltenham Festival: Jango Baie swoops late to grab Arkle Chase glory for Nico de Boinville and Nicky Henderson

Jango Baie rose to the challenge to claim an astonishing renewal of the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson's bay could not go with the early pace and found himself towards the back of the small field of five as the race developed.

Up the hill the race looked to be between the fancied pair of Majborough and L'Eau du Sud, but Jango Baie never surrendered at the back of the pack and strode into contention in the final strides to score at 5/1 under Nico de Boinville, with Only By Night the three-quarters of a length runner-up.

Henderson had originally been set to field the favourite in Sir Gino, but saw his season cut short through injury.

"Without Sir Gino, it was will this horse go up to three [miles] or down to two; we were going to make the running, but he couldn't go fast enough," Henderson said. "He really couldn't go fast enough.

"That was some ride! He let them go, and they did go hard, and it's lovely ground - it's proper fast jumping ground and they were hammering away.

"I've seen it before when they are that outpaced, you have always got the hill still to come to your aid if you need it, I must admit I never dreamt he would need it, but he flew the last and just got running - I didn't know he was that fast, I must admit.

"From where I was, I thought it was too late. It was incredible, he was just nailing them. I had no idea of the result I must say, the gods did. I think you can take it from me that's the last time you will see over two miles!

"That was Nico's 50th Grade One. It's nice to get it on the board early and what a way to do it, it was a brilliant ride."

On what was already an emotional opening afternoon, owner Tony Barney said: "I bought the horse on the day my son was killed, his name was James Barney, the horse is Jango Baie, same initials. My son is looking down on me."

Image: Winning owner Tony Barney

De Boinville said: "I always thought I could get there, coming down the hill I was just thinking about Barry (Geraghty) when he rode Champ and he did a similar kind of thing in the RSA (2020) when he dropped himself out.

"I couldn't go the gallop, but I knew he was going to stay so it was just a case of filling him up and seeing if I could get one crack up the hill. To be fair he winged the last and then he flew up the hill.

"It's a great feeling when you know you are going to get there, but it's gut-wrenching when you go down by a neck or a head, which does happen a lot. Today the stars were aligned and he got his head in front."

Gavin Cromwell took the last-gasp defeat for Only By Night on the chin. He said: "She ran and jumped very well and I thought for a few seconds we were home and hosed.

"We were just passed late on by a stayer. I'm happy we chose the right race anyway, it's a pity not to win when you run so well but we're delighted.

"You always like to see them running well at the beginning of the week and it keeps the confidence high they are in good shape."

Of third home Majborough, Willie Mullins said: "Even though our horse was beaten and didn't jump well, I thought it was an extraordinary race to watch and I'm delighted for Nico and delighted for Nicky.

"It was a fantastic ride from Nico on the winner, our fellow just didn't jump and that's not like him, so it's disappointing. But to make the mistake he made at the second-last and still finish third, that shows what sort of engine he has.

"We had no worries about his jumping at all and I'm surprised that he did that, but that's what can happen in the heat of battle.

"He looks like that [Gold Cup] type of a horse, I know he has the engine to do it, we've just got to get his jumping right and stay sound."

Harry Skelton, sporting a black eye and stitches having been kicked by a foal, added of L'Eau Du Sud, who is trained by his brother, Dan: "He's run really well and hasn't missed a beat and has just got beat after the last, there's not much more you can ask.

"He's just been beaten a length and a half and somehow finished fourth. He's run well."