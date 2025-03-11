Cheltenham Festival day two preview: Unbridled team split on The New Lion vs Final Demand in Turners Novices' Hurdle

The Unbridled team were always split over their Champion Hurdle selections and that theme continues into day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Wednesday's card kicks off with a great clash at the top of the market in the Turners Novices' Hurdle as Dan Skelton's The New Lion takes on the Willie Mullins-trainer Final Demand.

The New Lion was a breathtaking winner of the Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December, while Final Demand made light work of his rivals at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

Paddy Brennan, who is in regularly at the Skelton yard since retiring from the saddle, has been very taken by The New Lion.

"This is my NAP of the week," he said.

"I've really enjoyed watching him. He was very impressive in a Grade One, even though the form hasn't stood up to much.

"He's not your ordinary Challow winner. They don't normally win like that.

Image: The New Lion will now be sporting the green and yellow colours of owner JP McManus

"When you see him in the yard, he really stands out. The last horse that used to give me that impression was Inglis Drever. They're a similar size and build.

"I think the better ground will suit Potters Charm and I could see him reversing the places with Sixmilebridge and he's a massive price."

Fellow host Matt Chapman was taken by Final Demand's most recent victory and think Mullins could have another star on his hands.

Image: Final Demand impressed with his victory at the Dublin Racing Festival

"The New Lion is clearly a very useful horse but I'm sticking with Final Demand," Chapman said. "He looks like such a machine.

"The impression at the Dublin Racing Festival was that this horse is just something extraordinary.

"A small field plays into the hands of a horse who is probably going to be on the front end.

"I don't think Sixmilebridge is without a hope and Potters Charm isn't the worst each-way bet."