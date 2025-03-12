Cheltenham Festival day three preview: Unbridled team name their picks for Stayers' Hurdle and Ryanair Chase

Paddy Brennan is no stranger to the two feature races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival, winning both the Stayers’ Hurdle and Ryanair Chase in his glittering career, and he joined Matt Chapman for a special Unbridled preview show ahead of Thursday’s action.

In the Stayers' (4.00), defending champion Teahupoo is back to defend his title after a campaign this season that has seen him on the track just once at Fairyhouse in December.

Fact To File is another returning Festival winner having impressed in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase 12 months ago.

He has bumped into Gold Cup star Galopin Des Champs three times this season and now avoids a fourth clash as he drops back in trip for the Ryanair (3.20).

On the Stayers', which Brennan won aboard Inglis Drever in 2007, he said: "It looks to me like it's perfect ground and I don't think it'll get in the way of Teahupoo winning or losing the Stayers.

Image: Team Teahupoo celebrate at Punchestown

"If there's one other horse I'd pick out, it'd be The Wallpark. I think he could finish really strong up the hill."

Chapman said: "I'm worried about Teahupoo. I do think he's vulnerable on this surface and he's not that far ahead of the rest.

"I'd hope something else in here can improve. Home By The Lee you could argue is in the form of his life, it just depends if that form is good enough.

"Lucky Place is my selection. He's unbeaten this season and only had eight races in his life so he's totally unexposed. I think he'll absolutely love this trip and was brilliant in the Coral Cup here last year.

"He beat the Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace at Ascot this season and Nicky Henderson horses like drying ground."

Image: Lucky Place heads for the Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday

The Unbridled team are also split on their picks for the Ryanair, which should see French contender Il Est Francais start out in front.

"Il Est Francais will make this a very easy race to ride for Protektorat and Fact To File," Brennan said. "He'll go a gallop and they'll follow him. They've just got to go within their comfort zone, but not let him get 20 lengths clear.

"I think this will be a great race but I'm with Fact To File."

Image: Fact To File (near) heads for home alongside Galopin Des Champs

Chapman said: "He's a horse who would probably want a bit more cut in the ground but I don't see much wrong with Protektorat.

"He was brilliant at Windsor and has finished third in a Gold Cup. That's more than a lot of these could do.

"I did speak to AP McCoy this week and I got the feeling they really fancy Fact To File. I think they'll ride him forward and they think he'll just go and win this."