Cheltenham Festival: Marine Nationale defeats Jonbon in Queen Mother Champion Chase showdown at Cheltenham

There were emotional scenes at the Cheltenham Festival as Marine Nationale honoured the memory of the late Michael O'Sullivan by galloping to BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase glory.

O'Sullivan will always be inextricably linked with Barry Connell's stable star, having steered the eight-year-old to Supreme Novices' Hurdle success in 2023. And barely a month after the young jockey's tragic death following injuries suffered in a fall at Thurles, Marine Nationale returned to the Prestbury Park winner's enclosure once again.

Sent off the 5-1 second-favourite in the hands of Sean Flanagan, Marine Nationale was ridden in mid-pack as dual winner Energumene set off from the front, quickly joined by Quilixios and the forward-going Solness.

There was real drama at the fifth-last when Nicky Henderson's 5-6 favourite Jonbon made an error which ultimately put paid to his chances and the rest of the field sensed the opportunity, as Flanagan moved his mount into the ideal position to strike heading down the hill after three out.

Energumene's challenge would soon peter out, with Quilixios and Marine Nationale seemingly left to fight out the finish, but having jumped the last in unison, Henry de Bromhead's charge crumpled on landing, to leave Flanagan and Marine Nationale to soak up the adulation as they headed up the hill for home.

Image: Sean Flanagan celebrates winning the Champion Chase aboard Marine Nationale

To his credit, Jonbon kept on for second, but he was some 18 lengths adrift of the emphatic winner, who provided the most fitting victor of the day two feature.

Connell said: "It's very poignant and it's very raw, the whole thing with Michael over the last three or four weeks has been absolutely horrible and my thoughts and prayers are with the family, his friends and his girlfriend.

Image: Winning trainer Barry Connell

"I think this is hopefully a fitting tribute to him."

He went on: "He started as a 7lb claimer with us and I asked him to go pro, he ended up winning three Grade Ones as a claimer, leading rider on the first day (of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival) and leading conditional.

"I've asked some of the racing historians and I don't think they can find anyone else who did all that.

"It's an absolute tragedy that he's left us, but he has a record he can be really proud of. He achieved more in his lifetime than a lot of riders who get to ride for a lot longer achieve.

"I'd like to dedicate this win to Michael and his girlfriend Charlotte, who is here.

"Our hearts go out to all his family and his friends and his girlfriend, racing is a great community and gets behind people when things like this happen."

Flanagan said: "All the jockeys in Ireland, and in England and the rest of the world, have been under a cloud for the last couple of weeks.

"I'm only the man that steered him round today, Michael is the man who made him what he is. He'll never be forgotten for that."

He added: "It's every race, race by race, I made a hash of the last race and I'm just lucky I could get on this lad. He comes alive when he comes here and it's all credit to all the people back at Barry's."

Jazzy Matty does his bit to honour memory of Michael O'Sullivan

Only 40 minutes after Marine Nationale stormed to the Queen Mother Champion Chase title, Jazzy Matty further honoured the memory of the late Michael O'Sullivan at Cheltenham with a poignant success in the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

O'Sullivan enjoyed a fine day one of the 2023 Festival when registering a memorable double aboard both Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty and two years later, both were back to triumph again in the late jockey's memory at Prestbury Park.

Jazzy Matty has switched hands to Cian Collins since his previous Festival success, but his course form was exemplary and the 15-2 chance was always travelling stylishly in the ultra-competitive two-mile event.

Left to fight out the finish with defending champion Unexpected Party, it was the Irish raider who came out on top thanks to a fine ride from Danny Gilligan who was enjoying his second Festival success.

Image: Danny Gilligan wins aboard Jazzy Matty

Mervyn Gray of the Top Man Racing syndicate said: "We just can't believe it. We gave him a great chance at the weights and the race went like a dream, he pinged every fence.

"Somebody is looking over us today and our thoughts and hearts are with Michael."

Jimmy Du Seuil makes light of long absence to land Coral Cup

Jimmy Du Seuil came out on top as Willie and Danny Mullins teamed up to great effect in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham.

The six-year-old was a 16-1 chance when returning from a long absence from the track, with his last run coming at Punchestown in May last year.

It was also his handicap debut but none of those factors stood in his way and he took up the lead just after the final flight and accelerated up the hill to defeat Impose Toi by three lengths.

Winning rider Mullins was quick to praise his uncle: "It was some training performance after a year off the track and he had a nice bit of form with Ballyburn. But it was his first time round here, and to jump so well through the race I was obviously delighted.

"All Willie's have a chance of winning which makes our job so much easier. I did miss out the third-last, but on the whole I was taking lengths off them down the back. My first Festival winner for Willie and obviously I'm delighted to have done that."

Stumptown storms home for convincing Cross Country victory

Gavin Cromwell is eyeing a crack at Grand National glory after Stumptown duly delivered when going off as favourite for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, with Keith Donoghue conjuring up a powerful late charge.

In a race that stretches over three miles and five and a half furlongs and includes 31 jumping efforts, Cromwell's eight-year-old followed up December's course and distance success in fine style.

All obstacles were safely navigated by Stumptown, who looked handy throughout and was evidently in control when he turned the final bend, before galloping on strongly to prevail by seven lengths at 5-2.

Cromwell said: "I was very concerned for a while to be honest, but he's run out a good winner in the end. I think Keith thought he wasn't at his best either, but we'll take it.

"He obviously loves the cross-country racing and Keith is definitely worth a few pounds around that track, that's for sure.

Image: Stumptown heads to the finish line in the Cross Country Chase

"We'll aim him at the Grand National. It is coming soon enough, but all being well, he'll go there.

"It is tight, but the race today was on nice ground and there's a lot of twisting and turning. I don't know if it takes as much out of them as a traditional handicap chase where it's end-to-end stuff."

Latenightpass was second, while Stumptown's stablemate Vanillier also advertised his Aintree claims when coming with a wet sail under Sean Flanagan to take third place.

Cromwell added: "Vanillier went a bit wide early on, which certainly didn't help his cause. I didn't get chance to chat to Sean but he lost a lot of ground having set out to make the running.

"He's in the National as well and I think he should get in and the plan is for him to go, too."