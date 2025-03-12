Cheltenham Festival day three tips: Jamie Codd names 16/1 pick in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase

Ten-time Cheltenham Festival winner Jamie Codd is previewing every day of the meeting and shares his best bets for Thursday, featuring a 16/1 shot in a race he has won four times.

Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle (1.20)

I'm a fan of Sixandahalf here, who impressed me on her only hurdles start to date, jumping fluently and putting away some fair rivals comprehensively. She's also got plenty of strong flat form to her name, having won at Newmarket and finished third in the Irish Cesarewitch.

GALILEO DAME just shades it over her, though, as she also has bundles of potential and is a slightly bigger price. She was classy on the level too, deemed good enough to run in the Irish Oaks, and she's got plenty of Flat black type to her name.

Her Grade 1 second to Triumph Hurdle contender Hello Neighbour reads well. That was just her second run over hurdles, and she was really gaining at the finish.

This race can develop into a test of stamina. That should suit this filly, and the weight she'll be in receipt of is another positive, while Joseph O'Brien is already among the winners this week.

Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.00)

I put up ASIAN MASTER as my dark horse this season and I believe he's set to run a huge race here. He's done little wrong in his short career so far, building on his fourth in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle with two solid runs over fences behind Majborough and Mistergif.

On what we've seen so far, he could be pretty well-handicapped, and his jockey Thomas Costello can also claim seven off him. His jumping has really impressed me so far this season, and you can tell he's gained lots of experience from running in point-to-points and hunter chases.

That will hold him in good stead here, while the step up in trip can bring out some extra improvement too. We know he handles Cheltenham, and he came up the hill well last season. I'm looking forward to seeing this horse run.

Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.40)

It didn't really happen for SHANAGH BOB over fences in the early part of the season, but in my view he retains plenty of upside as a hurdler and he can go well in the Pertemps Final. His first run back over hurdles was eye-catching in first-time cheekpieces when he was second in a qualifier at Huntingdon.

He then went to Warwick, running back in distance and without headgear and I thought his performance was perfectly fine. He's back up to three miles here and with the cheekpieces back on, I'd like to think he has a few pounds up his sleeve off a mark of 131.

Looking further back, he has a course and distance win to his name in a Grade 2 novices' hurdle, and he was fairly prominent in the Albert Bartlett betting last year prior to Nicky Henderson withdrawing the bulk of his Festival runners when they were under a cloud.

Ryanair Chase (3.20)

Image: Protektorat landed the Ryanair Chase last year under Harry Skelton

This is a good contest and I'm looking forward to seeing Il Est Francais in the flesh, who is a very intriguing runner. Fact To File has done very little wrong this year and should have the race run to suit, but I'm siding with PROTEKTORAT to go back-to-back for the Skeltons.

Unlike some of his rivals, this has always been his target, and we know this team know how to get one ready for a big day. He's been coming along slowly this year and reversed the Huntingdon form with Djelo when emphatically winning the Fleur de Lys at the Berkshire Winter Million at Windsor. He was impressive in this last year, and he just appeals as a solid option.

I'll give a quick shout to an old favourite of mine in Envoi Allen. This will be the seventh straight Festival run and he has three wins at the meeting to his name. It'd be great to see him run well, but he looks to have a good bit on his plate here.

Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle (4.00)

Image: Teahupoo returns to defend his Stayers' Hurdle crown

Defending champion TEAHUPOO is clearly the best horse in this race and I see no reason to look elsewhere in the Stayers' Hurdle. This has always been the plan, and Lossiemouth's electric performance in the Mares' Hurdle on Tuesday cemented the idea that conceding weight to her over a shorter trip in the Hatton's Grace was a pretty tall order.

People always seem to want to knock this horse, but he's very solid and very classy and the ground should be ok for him too. Gordon Elliott's other horse The Wallpark could also hit the frame. He'll be ridden to come home well, and he's the sort of horse who can pick up some pieces in a race like this.

Trustatrader Plate Handicap Chase (4.40)

AN PEANN DEARG gets my vote in the Plate as an improving horse who arrives here off the back of two very nice winning performances at Leopardstown. He's off a lovely weight here and could still have a few pounds in hand.

He's upped in distance, but he's been strongest at the finish in all of his recent runs and with the ground likely to suit too, he looks a very interesting contender. Paul Nolan is always there or thereabouts with a Cheltenham Festival runner or two, so I'm hoping he can come up trumps again in this.

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase (5.20)

If I was still in the saddle, I'd have liked to ride NINE GRACES for Barry Connell in this. I just really liked her performance at Punchestown the last day, where she jumped and travelled really well to see off Daily Present; a fairly decent horse in his own right who reopposes here.

Nine Graces appeals as a mare who still has a bit to give in races like this. She's only eight and has had just the five starts over fences, so could be well-handicapped stepping up in trip again. Finny Maguire is a brilliant jockey, and Barry Connell has already hit the woodwork this week, so there's plenty in this mare's favour at a nice enough price of 16/1.