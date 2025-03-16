Today on Sky Sports Racing: Many Cheltenham Festival stars in action on quality Chepstow card on Sunday

With Cheltenham done and dusted, many of the big names head to Chepstow on Sunday for a cracking card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.37 Chepstow - Ile De Jersey, Blue Las & Shantwopointfive clash

Warren Greatrex's Shantwopointfive arrives in good heart for the Capital Windscreens Supports Muscular Dystrophy Charity Mares' Handicap Hurdle (3.37) having landed a Southwell handicap hurdle before chasing home Ascending Lark at Chepstow last month. She should have solid claims off the same mark.

Blue Las' bumper form was particularly strong, and she has taken well to life over hurdles winning one of her three starts. She will appreciate the huge drop in grade having contested Grade Two company last time.

Of the others, Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville team up with Ile De Jersey who has his first start since August.

The Skeltons enjoyed a good Cheltenham week and they run Pawapuri, who makes a first start for the yard since moving from Henderson's.

4.12 Chepstow - Alien Storm & Torneo headline

A trappy edition of the Capital Windscreens Novices' Handicap Chase (4.12) sees Alien Storm top a field of five.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained seven-year-old has proved effective over fences winning twice this campaign but will need to bounce back from a lesser effort at Musselburgh.

Torneo rarely runs a bad race and has finished in the first two on his last five starts. He remains with promise over the larger obstacles and must be considered under Gavin Sheehan.

Others to note include Olly Murphy's Sao Carlos who makes his fencing debut under Sean Bowen. Dj Pete and The Gypsy Davey complete the field.

1.33 Saint-Cloud - First Look & Map Of Stars feature

For flat fans, there is top class action over in France with the Group Three Prix Exbury (1.33) headlining the card at Saint-Cloud.

Powerful owners Wathnan Racing look to hold the aces with First Look and Map Of Stars headlining.

Francis-Henri Graffard saddles dual Listed winner Map Of Stars who finished ahead of First Look when the pair met in a Group Three contest at ParisLongchamp last September and should confirm form here.

First Look is yet to win on turf but has shown plenty of ability including when runner-up in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June. Slightly disappointing since then, a market watch is advised.

Andre Fabre's Sevenna's Knight is better over further but must be feared if able to dominate under Alexis Pouchin.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Saint-Cloud live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, March 16.