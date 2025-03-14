Cheltenham Festival: Inothewayurthinkin takes Gold Cup crown from dual winner Galopin Des Champs

Inothewayurthinkin denied Galopin Des Champs a famous third Gold Cup as Gavin Cromwell's star stole the biggest crown at the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Mark Walsh, the seven-year-old was supplemented for the race at a cost of £25,000 and that decision paid off in style for owner JP McManus.

It looked as though 8/13 favourite Galopin Des Champs was about to become the first three-time winner since Best Mate, but Inothewayurthinkin (15/2) was cruising in behind and in the end he fairly sprinted home to win by six lengths.

Galopin Des Champs, who broke the heart of Bravemansgame two years ago and was too strong for Gerri Colombe last year, was settled in mid-division as Ahoy Senor set the pace, but the defending champion was not quite at his fluent best over the early fences.

He survived a scare when slightly hampered by the fall of AhoySenor and seemed to be warming to the task as he swept into the lead turning for home.

However, Mark Walsh was stalking him on Inothewayurthinkin and his mount produced an impressive turn of foot to power clear.

Image: Mark Walsh celebrates as Inothewayurthinkin clears away to win the Gold Cup

McManus said: "You have to enjoy these moments, they are so long in the making. We've had him since he was a foal, he was bred by (wife) Noreen. It's a very exciting time and I will treasure it.

"I would like to see it again, I don't think I took it all in, but it's an exciting day."

"I'm absolutely speechless," said Cromwell to Racing TV. "We've had a lot of faith in this horse. Credit has to go to Keith Donoghue with this horse, he's been a part of him all the way.

"He's done all the schooling and ridden him all the way along. I'm just thrilled.

"I was worried about the pace of the race on the better ground, he was only just hanging in there the whole time - he was flat out.

"He's a very good horse. Going down to the second last I thought we had a good chance, what can you say? It's brilliant, I'm just thrilled.

"Great thanks to JP and Noreen (McManus) for having the confidence to supplement him. It's brilliant, they're so good to train for. They're brilliant people."

But there was a sad note for the McManus team, with the Emmet Mullins-trained Corbetts Cross suffering a fatal injury in his fall at the second-last.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: "In our fifth race of the day, Corbetts Cross was immediately attended to by our veterinary professionals, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections."

Walsh: I'm dancing inside!

Image: Walsh lifts the Cheltenham Gold Cup after victory on Inothewayurthinkin

Walsh said: "They went a nice gallop, he jumped well on the whole but just missed the ditch down the back there. I was always on the outside, early on he missed a few fences and I just saw Paul (Townend on Galopin Des Champs) wasn't happy, so I was happy to see that.

"Credit to this fella, he's had to do some growing up the last year. He won here last year, but Gavin Cromwell is a genius.

"He's a homebred as well, which makes it extra special. I'm dancing inside! It's brilliant, I can't believe it."