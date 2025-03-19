Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts eight-race all-weather card live on Wednesday

It's all eyes on the all-weather on Wednesday with Southwell the sole venue live on Sky Sports Racing as the Nottinghamshire track hosts a competitive eight-race card.

6.30 Southwell - Cracking Gold and Barnaby contest feature

The Weekly Free Bets With BetMGM Extra Handicap looks an excellent race for the grade.

Cracking Gold has been a knocking on the door the last twice in similar all-weather handicaps and Clive Cox's four-year-old makes his first start having undergone wind surgery.

Kevin Ryan saddles Barnaby who is another who usually runs his race and, having finished second off one-pound lower at Newcastle last month, he must be considered despite stepping up in class.

Roger Varian's Sovereign Sea is worth a mention as he makes his handicap debut off a mark of 85, while Shimmering Spin remains lightly raced after just four starts.

4.52 Southwell - Hat-trick seekers Captain Kinsella and Until Dawn clash

The opening Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap looks competitive with a pair of in-form rivals set to do battle.

Captain Kinsella has won two from three on the all-weather after winning at Newcastle before following up over this course and five-furlong distance. He returns from a break and rates a serious contender as he steps into handicap company for the first time.

The Alan Brown-trained Until Dawn is another who bids for a hat-trick having scored at Newcastle and Southwell the last twice. This looks a bit tougher, but he deserves his chance under Tom Eaves.

Others to note include last-time-out Wolverhampton winners Invincible Crown and Blinky.

5.25 Southwell - Caballo De Mar bids for treble

Caballo De Mar ended last season with a bang, scoring at Ayr and Southwell on his final two outings. The George Scott-trained four-year-old looked to relish the step up in distance and could be a stayer to follow for the spring as he returns in the 1m 6f Weekly 5 Free Bet With BetUK Handicap.

Richard Spencer's Con Te Partiro tackles this extra distance for the first time as he seeks his sixth career success, while Swinging London ran creditably when third at this track on his last start and could make the frame under Finley Marsh.

7.00 Southwell - North Star bidding to sparkle again

North Star improved for her first start with a convincing victory at Newcastle last time and George Boughey and Billy Loughnane will be hoping she can defy the penalty on her reappearance in the Boost Your Acca At BetMGM EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

She may need to be fairly useful if she is to double up as she might just have bumped into a few smart types. Pelean represents John and Thady Gosden and the Cheveley Park Stud so would be dangerous to dismiss and fellow newcomer Bijoux is related to some very useful performers.

Marco Botti saddles True Colors and Oisin Murphy is getting the leg up for connections who have a very decent strike rate in recent seasons.

Watch all the action from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing.