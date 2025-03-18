Sir Gino: Nicky Henderson's star returns to Seven Barrows after infection setback

Wayward Lad Novices' Chase winner Sir Gino returned to Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows yard on Monday for the first time since being admitted to a veterinary hospital after picking up an infection.

The five-year-old, who was ante-post favourite for the Arkle Chase before being ruled out for the remainder of the season, will now continue his recuperation in Henderson's care.

The ailment, dubbed a "super-bug" by his trainer, is officially an infection sustained to the ligaments in his near hind leg and he was under the supervision of the staff at Donnington Grove vets until Monday morning.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Henderson said: "He's been at Donnington since way before Cheltenham and it's been pretty nasty, but Henry O'Neill and his team have done amazingly. They think they're on top of it, which is the main thing, but we have to stay on top of it.

"He came home this morning after five weeks away. He does seem well, but nobody would feel amazing if they'd been bed-ridden for five weeks."

Many pundits and onlookers have speculated as to whether the dual Grade One winner will ever take to the track again, such is the potential severity of his infection.

Owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, Sir Gino had seemed destined for greatness after following up an unbeaten hurdling career - culminating in success in November's Fighting Fifth - with a convincing victory over Ballyburn in the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton in December.

Henderson added: "He's got a long recuperation and rehabilitation to come before we get an idea if he's going to be a racehorse again, but everyone is hopeful. He's got all of the summer to come, when he'll hopefully get out in the field, and everyone has done a brilliant job.

"It's a bit sad, though. The one thing he won't do is win an Arkle because he won't be a novice anymore, but all that matters is that he comes through it."

Sir Gino is the 7/2 favourite (best price) for the 2026 renewal of the Champion Chase, with his stablemate Jonbon - beaten by Marine Nationale in this term's contest - a 10/1 chance.