Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hexham and Newcastle stage live action on Tuesday

Plenty to look forward to from the North East on Tuesday with jumps racing from Hexham and all-weather action from Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.20 Hexham - Mullins team sends Road To Home over from Ireland

Patrick Mullins' British roadshow continues with a trip to Hexham on Tuesday for a more-than-winnable Happy Birthday Margaret Watling Maiden Hurdle.

This is the first trip to the Northumberland track for the father and son combination of Willie and Patrick Mullins and they look to have a live chance with Road To Home. A relatively new recruit for the Closutton team, having only had the two starts, he ran out at Naas on his first start for the outfit and stepped forward with a solid run over the same course and distance last time out. That form is strong enough to be winning this weak maiden.

The Jed O'Keeffe-trained He's Bresilian is the main hope of the British contenders, being 114 rated. He has run well in two maiden hurdles since the turn of the year but his mark is possibly a bit harsh.

Lucinda Russell sends Kevin Forlonge for his hurdling debut, having shown promise in two bumpers.

4.43 Newcastle - In-form Rubellite faces seven rivals

Stella Barclay has campaigned her horses excellently this all-weather campaign and Rubellite is a prime example of this with form figures of 1,2,1,3,1 and 1. Jason Hart gets on well with the mare and looks to continue her progression off a three-pound higher mark in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap.

Ana Emaraaty arrives here off the back of a win for the Jim Goldie team and Paul Mulrennan gets the ride aboard him once again.

The Ben Haslam-trained Sandret will look to bounce back after disappointing last time. He has been admirably consistent despite his last run and could be easily forgiven for that performance.

6.15 Newcastle - Impressive debutant winner Turquino returns

The money was down on debut for Andrew Balding's Turquino when he was sent off at 11/10 for a decent-looking Southwell maiden. The son of Teofilo had clearly needed plenty of time, having his first run as a four-year-old, but persistence paid off with an impressive victory. He still looked very raw in the closing stages and is sure to progress despite carrying a penalty.

Don Simon has been gelded after a run of consistent performances and has been allotted a mark of 77. He looks to shed his maiden tag at the fifth time of asking for Ed Dunlop and Rossa Ryan.

Cascade Hall may be a winner in waiting, when going into a handicap, and has the vital third run before being allotted a handicap mark. Having ran well over hurdles there may be more to come over staying trips.

Best of the rest

5.45 Newcastle - Market House chases hat-trick

Market House is bidding to land the hat-trick in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap, having won two on the bounce over a mile and a half here earlier in the month. This step up in trip should be within range and he will surely make a bold bid to score again.

The Tony Carroll-trained Alex The Great has a similarly progressive profile and looked as good as ever when winning over this course and distance last time out. The five-pound higher mark asks for much more of him, but he won with plenty in hand last time and a big run could be on the cards.

8.15 Newcastle - Cloch Nua looks to continue good form

Stella Barclay will be hoping Cloch Nua can win for a fifth time since the turn of the year in the finale at Newcastle. The drop back in trip should prove no issue for him and the form of his last run has been boosted already with the third coming out and winning since. Another bold show can be expected.

Watch all the action from Hexham and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing.