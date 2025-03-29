Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster hosts Lincoln meeting live on Saturday as Flat season gets under way

Flat action returns to Doncaster on Saturday as the Lincoln meeting headlines an exciting day of racing live on Sky Sports Racing…

3.35 Doncaster - Mr Professor looks to retain Lincoln crown

The William Hill Lincoln headlines a fascinating card at Doncaster on Saturday, marking the return of the Flat season in Britain.

Now 4lb higher than when landing this race last year, Mr Professor arrives here for Raphael Freire having been well beaten in three competitive handicaps since then. The handicapper has not really relented but his record when fresh means he is not one to discount.

The connections of Thunder Run will be more than hopeful of a positive effort given his profile. He ran well in two big-field handicaps towards the end of last season, winning at York and losing nothing in defeat in the Balmoral at Ascot. Going into the season rated 100 means he could be a Group horse in the making which fits the right profile for this race.

Hamad Al Jehani will be hoping to strike gold early this season for Wathnan and could get off to the best possible start with the progressive Midnight Gun, who has been gelded ahead of his first run of the season. He is yet to win for his new trainer but had some solid form for Ed Walker and could be a better horse this season.

3.00 Doncaster - Dancing Gemini, Liberty Lane and Botanical feature in Doncaster Mile

Roger Teal will be hoping to kick the season off in style with his stable star Dancing Gemini in the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes. Kieran Shoemark reunites with the colt for the first time since his Coral Eclipse run and he will be hoping the drop in class will help him.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum is mob handed here with Liberty Lane and Botanical. Karl Burke trains last season's impressive Cambridgeshire winner Liberty Lane who is top-rated in this field, and Clifford Lee maintains the partnership. This looks a good place to start for the progressive five-year-old.

Botanical has had wind surgery ahead of his reappearance and made a pleasing debut for the George Boughey team when being caught late in a Listed contest at Goodwood. This drop in trip asks a new question of him but he's very capable and should be on the premises.

2.25 Doncaster - Iberian and James's Delight kick off campaigns in Cammidge Trophy

James's Delight has a progressive profile for this renewal of the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Cammidge Trophy Stakes and Rossa Ryan gets the leg up for the first time. He progressed from a rating of 88 to 110 and won a Listed race at Deauville towards the end of last season. The softer the ground the better for this progressive four-year-old.

Charlie Hills brings Iberian here following a confidence booster on the all-weather in December. He beat Rosallion as a two-year-old but did not quite kick on in his Classic campaign. If building on that recent win he will surely go close.

Marshman was only beaten a neck in this race last year and will look to go one better for the Burke team. He has been busy on the all-weather this year and has fitness on his side, so another bold bid is expected.

Best of the rest -

5.35am Rosehill - Tancred Stakes

Dubai Honour, Vauban and Duke De Sessa all feature in the Group One Kia Tancred Stakes at Rosehill in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dubai Honour is set to make his seasonal reappearance having run a belter in the Hong Kong Vase on his last start and, given William Haggas and Tom Marquand's recent form down under, he would be dangerous to discount.

Vauban has already made a big splash since making the switch to Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's yard, and should be fully tuned up for this.

Duke De Sessa was with Dermot Weld in Ireland once upon a time but has racked up some big performances since being sent to Australia, with the Caulfield Cup being his biggest feat to date.

4.00 Saint-Cloud - Prix Edmond Blanc

Sparks Fly is lining up in the Prix Edmond Blanc at Saint-Cloud in her bid to land the four-timer. She was last seen running away with a Listed contest over this course and distance in November. This looks a stiffer contest but, given her conditions, she would be hard to oppose.

Alcantor finished last season with an impressive Group Three win over this track and trip also and there could be more to come from him.

Marhaba Ya Sanafi and Vertbois reoppose having locked horns here at the start of the month and will surely be involved in the finish with fitness on their side.

We also have Kentucky Derby pointers on the channel on Saturday evening…

10.42 Gulfstream - Florida Derby

Sovereignty has established himself as a high-class prospect with impressive displays in the Street Sense Stakes and most recently the Fountain Of Youth Stakes at this course.

He faces a strong field in his bid to enhance his already lofty reputation with the likes of Disruptor and promising Tappan Street both holding fascinating credentials.

11.48 Oaklawn - Arkansas Derby

Coal Battle and Cornucopian face off in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park on Saturday evening. The latter is very unexposed but ran out a ready winner of his only start and could be anything upped to this new trip.

Coal Battle has been a revelation since switching to the dirt and was last seen putting in a serious performance to land the Rebel Stakes last time out on the same card as Cornucopian's rout. He has to give weight away to all of his rivals but it would not be a surprise to see him keep on improving.

Sandman and Monet's Magic have form tying in with Coal Battle but they have work to do to threaten that rival on all known form.