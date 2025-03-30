Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot hosts last jumps fixture and Doncaster stages second day of Lincoln meeting

Doncaster stages the second day of its Lincoln meeting and Ascot hosts its last jumps fixture of the season on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.40 Doncaster - Fine Interview and Eye Of Dubai headline

A maximum field has assembled for an ultra-competitive looking renewal of this William Hill More Top Prices Handicap at Doncaster.

Fine Interview relished the soft surface when claiming a course-and-distance handicap on his final start of last season and must be feared despite a seven-pound hike in the weights. Any rain would be a positive for his chances.

Eye Of Dubai has obvious claims having shown a cracking attitude when scoring over this course and distance in November and he looks a handicapper to follow for the season ahead.

Last year's winner Knebworth is worth a mention off this four-pound higher mark.

4.30 Ascot - Northern Poet and Credo contest Veterans chase

Nick Gifford saddles Northern Poet in the Sodexo Live! Veterans' Handicap Chase, who arrives in the form of his life having scored at Doncaster and Warwick on his last two starts. The drop back to three miles might not be ideal, but he remains lightly raced for his age.

Credo justified strong market support when landing a Carlisle handicap last week and must be considered under this six-pound penalty.

Of the others, Two For Gold has a bit to prove on his first start since December, while Authorized Art is fitted with first-time blinkers.

2.30 Doncaster - In-form Modern Utopia and Pantile Warrior fancied

The Watch Unbridled On attheraces.com Handicap looks a superb contest with several progressive types heading to post over this extended ten-furlongs.

The George Scott-trained Modern Utopia seeks a hat-trick under Callum Shepherd. A daughter of Sottsass, she followed up her Nottingham success with a comfortable victory at Newmarket and the handicapper has given her a 10-pound rise as she steps up in class and distance.

Pantile Warrior got off the mark when winning a Chelmsford maiden with a bit to spare and he rates a fascinating contender on this handicap debut under Kieran Shoemark.

Others to note include Wolverhampton victor Chartwell Jack who makes his handicap debut off a mark of 80.

Best of the rest

9.15 Sha Tin - G2 Sprint Cup

The electric Ka Ying Rising lines up in the Sprint Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday morning where he bids to extend his impressive winning streak.

California Spangle hasn't been able to lay a glove on him so far but he arrives here on much more favourable terms, getting five pounds from his younger rival for the first time and a better run couldn't be ruled out.

4.00 Auteuil - G2 Prix Murat

We have Grade Two action at Auteuil on Sunday afternoon, where Kif Kif Bourricot and Kashdam clash in the Prix Murat.

Kif Kif Bourricot is looking to land the five-timer but has some interesting rivals in opposition with Goliath Du Rheu, Jeune Coko and Kolokico holding strong claims.