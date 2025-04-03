Grand National tips: 100/1 pick and first four predictions from Aintree Preview Show team Mick Fitzgerald, Tom Collins and Sean Boyce

Get set for the 2025 Randox Grand National with big-priced tips and first four predictions from National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald, top tipster Tom Collins and Sky Sports Racing presenter Sean Boyce.

Aintree's big race this year sees the return of defending champion I Am Maximus, just one of many in the race for owner JP McManus, fresh from his Gold Cup success at Cheltenham.

Iroko looks to be his leading fancy and the seven-year-old gets a mention from every member of the At The Races Preview Show panel.

Tom Collins

Tom's 1-2-3-4 1 – Iroko (8/1) 2 – Grangeclare West (20/1) 3 – Intense Raffles (8/1) 4 – I Am Maximus (9/1)

"I think owner JP McManus has a strong hand with Iroko and I Am Maximus as he two main horses in the field.

"I Am Maximus won the race last year so we know he handles the track, the trip and conditions of the National.

"Iroko is the young gun on the scene. He's unexposed and ready to run a big race after a couple of rides that haven't seen him at his best.

"Intense Raffles is another young gun and he has the potential to go and win this but I think it's more potential than what we've actually seen so far.

"Grangeclare West is completely unexposed with only 11 starts and five victories. He's smashed Heart Wood and Corbetts Cross - two very good chasers. His jumping is not great and he has to carry a lot of weight but he's a good horse and he's 20/1."

Mick Fitzgerald

Mick's 1-2-3-4 1 – Iroko (8/1) 2 – I Am Maximus (9/1) 3 – Minella Indo (33/1) 4 – Hewick (10/1)

"I think one of the speciality bets is JP McManus to win the race. Just I Am Maximus and Iroko alone are well fancied.

"I went back and watched I Am Maximus again to remind myself how good he was last year. You have to factor in that it's drier ground this year and he hasn't had as good a preparation.

"For that reason, when you look at Iroko's form, he was second to Inothewayurthinkin - the Gold Cup winner.

"The drier the ground, the better it is for Hewick's chance and he comes here in good form.

"I want to throw in Minella Indo. He's a 12-year-old and the stats are going against him but he's got the class and I can see him arriving there with every chance."

Sean Boyce

Sean's 1-2-3-4 1 – Intense Raffles (8/1) 2 – Iroko (8/1) 3 – Beauport (25/1) 4 – Hitman (100/1)

"Intense Raffles is just so obviously the pick in this race. He's five or six pounds well-in and an impressive Irish National winner.

"Going back to September 2021, Intense Raffles beat Iroko in an AQPS race at Auteuil and I think that will happen again.

"Then I'm looking at bigger prices and I've gone with Beauport for Nigel Twiston-Davies, the Midlands National winner.

"I've thrown in Hitman at 100/1. There's a big question mark over his stamina but he's a big price for a horse of his quality and he doesn't know how to run a bad race."