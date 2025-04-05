Grand National Festival: Honesty Policy pounces to deny Regent's Stroll in Aintree's Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Gordon Elliott won the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle for the fourth straight year, as Honesty Policy flew home late to break the heart of Regent's Stroll at Aintree.

It looked like being another front-running masterclass from Harry Cobden, who had successfully done similar aboard Paul Nicholls' Caldwell Potter in the famous silks of the late John Hales on Friday.

The highly-regarded six-year-old had bravely beaten off the challenge of Henry de Bromhead's Koktail Divin and Willie Mullins' Funiculi Funicula up the long Aintree home straight, but he had no answer to Honesty Policy's late thrust as he was expertly delivered by Gold Cup-winning rider Mark Walsh.

The 5/1 chance finished full of running to strike by half a length, with Regent's Stroll holding off Funiculi Funicula for second.

Elliott - who struck 12 months ago with Brighterdaysahead - said: "He's very well named, he's a tough horse with a very good attitude.

"I'd say he was probably going as quick as he could the whole way, so we're absolutely delighted with him.

Image: Honesty Policy and Mark Walsh

"He'll definitely go over further next year, staying is his game, as you could see.

"I don't know if he'll go over fences or stay hurdling, we'll enjoy today first."

Elliott was formerly the trainer of Caldwell Potter before he was sold to his new connections, who include Sir Alex Ferguson.

On this occasion the partly Ferguson-owned Regent's Stroll was beaten into second and the two shared an embrace in the paddock.

"Sir Alex loves the game and he came over to say well done and I said to him well done on yesterday. We wanted to keep Caldwell Potter, but that's the game we're in," Elliott said.

"This has been a lucky race for me, that's four wins in a row."

Of the runner-up, Nicholls said: "He ran some race, didn't he? I'm thrilled with him.

"It hasn't been easy with him all season, but he's mentally beginning to get there and that was by far and away his best run. The run at Wincanton the other day did him good and he's beginning to chill - today, considering the occasion, is probably as well behaved as he's been.

"He settled and jumped absolutely brilliant and as Harry said he's quickened from the last all the way to the line.

"Ultimately his future is over fences, I've always said that, and anything he won over hurdles was going to be a bonus. He's an exciting horse for the future, we'll put him away now and go novice chasing in the autumn."