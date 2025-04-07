Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wolverhampton hosts eight-race card live on Monday afternoon

It's all eyes on the all-weather this Monday with Wolverhampton the sole venue as they host a competitive eight-race card, live on Sky Sports Racing...

10.16 Keeneland - Muhimma and La Cara test Kentucky credentials

The Brad Cox trained Muhimma heads the market for the Ashland Stakes on Monday and is as short as 16/1 for the big race in Kentucky in May. She lost her unbeaten status in the Honeybee Stakes at Oaklawn but ran creditably to finish third behind Quietside.

La Cara sits third in the Kentucky Oaks standings and lines up here hoping to guarantee her spot in the big race. As short as 14/1 for the race, another solid effort should see her in the shake-up.

John W Sadler's runner Supa Speed ran Maysam close in the Santa Ysabel Stakes at Santa Anita in March and a similar effort would see her go well. She does not win very often but runs creditably in defeat.

2.35 Wolverhampton - Manara chases a four-timer

Kevin Philippart Foy has seemed to find the key with Manara for Amo Racing, winning three handicaps, and bids to go in again in the Win £1M With BetMGM's Golden Goals Handicap. A mark of 54 was laughed at on debut and now, three months on she is rated 78 and looks to continue her progression in a more competitive heat.

Archie Watson will have his hopes pinned on a gelding operation to help spark Marbush back to form, having disappointed at Bath since winning well at Kempton. He has got a tough ask off top-weight but he is bred to be smart so there could be more to come.

San Juanito entered the winners' enclosure for the first time at Wolverhampton last time after building on a good handicap debut at Southwell. The Simon and Ed Crisford team will be hoping there is more to come off a four-pound higher mark.

4.35 Wolverhampton - In-form Forest Spirit looks to continue winning run

Forest Spirit chases the hat-trick in the £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap after two quickfire wins at Southwell and Wolverhampton. He is up 8lb for these victories and Michael Bell will be hoping more is to come from his daughter of Waldgeist.

John McConnell sends over Slowdownbarney from Starmullen in Ireland who has been placed in his last four starts. The handicapper has not missed him, however, and hopefully the drop back in trip will see him break his maiden tag for the first time in 15 runs.

Bandera's last Flat run saw him in the winners' enclosure over course and distance, and he looks to do the same again after a disappointing run over hurdles.