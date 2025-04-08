Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts seven-race card with Deauville also live on Tuesday

Southwell hosts a competitive seven-race card live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday and there is also high-class action from Deauville.

2.05 Deauville - Silius, Maranoa Charlie and Arabie feature

The Flat is well and truly back in France and the Prix Djebel headlines their action on Tuesday where a field of eight are set to line up in the Group Three contest at Deauville.

Silius was a runaway winner at Cagnes-Sur-Mer in Listed company last time out, beating an in-form filly. The son of Group One winner Silasol has built on each run and arrives here race fit.

Maranoa Charlie's colours were lowered for the first time on his last start in Group One company in the Criterium International last October where he was far too keen on heavy ground and ran away with Aurelien Lemaitre on the front end. He had settled a lot better previously and will need to on his first start of the season.

Connections of Arabie was a hardy two-year-old last year who racked up a hat-trick of wins before running with great credit in the Prix Morny. He finished a close fourth behind Whistlejacket that day and he should go well if he has progressed over the winter.

3.15 Deauville - Group One-placed Daylight takes on eight rivals on return

The Patrice Cottier-trained Daylight makes her seasonal reappearance in the Prix Imprudence after a rock-solid campaign as a two-year-old last season where she placed in two Group Ones over six furlongs. She has a solid profile going into the new season, however she is not the biggest and will need to carry on her progression against some race-fit rivals.

Oisin Murphy comes over to take the ride on Lhakpa for Yann Barberot, having ridden her at Meydan on her last start. She arrives here race fit and has a solid chance.

Better Together is the unexposed one in the field for Andre Fabre and Juddmonte with a record of 2-3. She won a Listed race on the all-weather towards the end of last year and looks to continue her upward progression with Alexis Pouchin aboard.

8.30 Southwell - Five last-time-out winners lock horns

The feature on the card is the three-year-old handicap which sees five last-time-out winners line up for a combination of big stables. Kevin Ryan and Kevin Stott pair up with Platinum Crystal having done so at Newcastle last month and look to get back in the winners' enclosure once again. She is up three pounds for her last-gasp win and more could be to come.

Kirkdale makes his handicap debut for Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez having been gelded since his win and a mark of 78 could be a little bit harsh given what he has done so far.

Philanthropist tops the weights after winning on his third start for James Fanshawe and he could have a little wiggle room off a mark of 82.

Best of the rest

5.27 Southwell - Ana Emaraaty chases hat-trick

In the opener at Southwell the Jim Goldie-trained Ana Emaraaty bids to land the hat-trick stepping back up to a mile and a half having won the last twice over 10 furlongs.

Rubellite finished a length and three quarters behind Ana Emaraaty when attempting to land her own hat-trick off a career-high mark but did not do much wrong and has strong claims to play a part in the finish once more back up in trip.

Moon Over The Sea, Lednikov and This Time Maybe all arrive here off the back of a win and another big run cannot be dismissed.

We also have Graded action at Keeneland…

9.48 Keeneland - Scylla, Emery and Mystic Lake feature in the Resolute Racing Madison Stakes.

10.20 Keeneland - The Tom Clover-trained Rogue Lightning attempts to make it two wins on the bounce in the Valvoline Global Shakertown Stakes.

10.52 Keeneland - Chancer McPatrick, River Thames and East Avenue, who needs to bounce back from two disappointing runs, test their Kentucky Derby credentials in the Toyota BlueGrass Stakes.