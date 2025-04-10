Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bumper Thursday sees four tracks host live racing

We're all set for a busy Thursday on Sky Sports Racing! Don't miss a moment from Hereford, Lingfield, Newton Abbot or Newcastle - with every race live from 2pm.

5.00 Newcastle - In-form Cusack and Molinari lock horns

David Thompson's Cusack kept on well when recording a second success over seven furlongs here last month and rates a fascinating contender as he steps up in distance again. Nudged up to a mark of 70 for that victory, Sean Kirrane's mount will once again be a danger in this £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Handicap.

Molinari, rated in the mid 80s at his best, made no mistake off a lowly mark here on his penultimate start before following up over this course and distance. He could prove hard to beat if in similar mood for Martin Todhunter.

Ninth Life sprang a surprise when winning at Southwell on his last start, but will probably need the run on his return after a 386-day absence. Meanwhile, Cadarn will be expected to improve on this handicap bow.

3.55 Newton Abbot - Musique De Fee & Coconut Twist clash

Musique De Fee has enjoyed a successful season, winning her last two starts with a bit in hand. Josh Bryan keeps the ride, and she will hope to continue the winning thread and take her record with cheekpieces to three wins from four starts in this weatherbysshop.co.uk Handicap Hurdle.

Coconut Twist has been running well since reverting to hurdles and gained a comfortable victory when seeing off Special John at Exeter last month. A 6lb rise makes life tougher but he could hit the frame.

Pike Road, a beaten favourite on his last two efforts, steps up in trip with cheekpieces fitted for the first time by the Martin Keighley team. His chances are boosted by the services of champion-elect Sean Bowen, who was going well on this lad at Ludlow in February before a fall three out.

4.12 Lingfield - Mount Mogan and Mister Mojito headline

Mister Mojito bounced back from a lacklustre effort at Kempton when scoring over this course and distance on his last start and must be feared off just 2lb higher in this Boost Your Acca At BetMGM Handicap.

Laura Mongan saddles Mount Mogan who arrives in grand form having capitalised on a sliding mark at this track the last twice. He remains capable of better judged on his previous career best and should go close under Luke Morris.

Horse of the Year contender Tomorrow Day will be hoping to gain a crucial victory if he is to reel in leader Tasever.

Best of the rest

Monks Dream looks the star attraction in Newcastle's 7pm Free Bets With BetUK Bet Club Handicap. Returning to Gosforth Park after a cosy success here last month, this horse will have to be at his best again if he is to defeat the likes of Jungle Land, who runs for the George Boughey and Billy Loughnane combination.

A potentially informative 2.27pm £30 In Free Bets With BetUK Restricted Novice Stakes at Lingfield sees Harpsichord return in the hands of James Doyle. A half-sister to Belmont Gold Cup winner Siskany, she underperformed on debut but will likely improve second time out for the Crisford yard.

In France, Auteuil plays host to the Group 3 Prix William Alec Head at 2.40pm.