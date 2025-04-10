Grand National: Celebre D’Allen post-mortem findings reveal severe bacterial respiratory infection

The British Horseracing Authority has released a statement detailing the findings of Celebre D'Allen's post-mortem after the horse passed away following the Grand National at Aintree; The horse picked up a severe bacterial respiratory infection which had not been present on raceday

The post-mortem relating to the death of Celebre D'Allen after the Grand National has revealed the horse picked up a severe bacterial respiratory infection which had not been present in the horse on raceday.

The findings, shared via the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) website, state that the exercise-associated episode experienced by the horse after the race had concluded by the time of death.

Trained in partnership by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the 13-year-old was a 125-1 shot for the Aintree showpiece and was pulled up by Micheal Nolan after the final fence before then collapsing on the racecourse.

After receiving treatment, Celebre d'Allen walked into the horse ambulance and was taken to the racecourse stables for further assessment and stayed in Liverpool overnight - but although connections appeared positive regarding his recovery on Sunday, it was announced on Tuesday morning that he had deteriorated overnight.

The statement said: "A severe bacterial respiratory infection (pleuropneumonia) had occurred post-race which led to the horse's deterioration on Monday evening, with the subsequent onset of sepsis or endotoxaemia (the release of harmful substances into the bloodstream from bacteria) likely to have been a key factor in the cause of death.

"Blood tests taken from the day of the race indicate that the infection had not been present in the horse on raceday, and was therefore developed after the race.

"Further bloods taken on the Monday indicated a severely compromised immune system. These indications had not been present in the bloods taken on the day of the race. This indicates that this issue emerged subsequent to the race and the exercise-associated episode.

"The heart pathology found no issues which are likely to be significant in the death of the horse.

"As stated previously, the circumstances around the fatality - as is the case with any fatal injury - are being reviewed in detail. The post-mortem forms one part of this process. In addition, the Grand National is always reviewed in detail after every running of the race by the BHA and the Jockey Club."

The raceday stewards suspended jockey Micheal Nolan for 10 days (April 19-26 and May 3 and 5) after concluding he "had continued in the race when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground after the second-last fence".