Shes Perfect denied Prix de la Grotte glory by Zarigana at ParisLongchamp

Charlie Fellowes was bursting with pride after seeing Shes Perfect push star French filly Zarigana close in the Prix de la Grotte at ParisLongchamp.

Zarigana looked a potential superstar in the making after winning her first two juvenile starts for Francis-Henri Graffard, but suffered a nose defeat at the hands of her stablemate Vertical Blue when stepped up to Group One level for the Prix Marcel Boussac on Arc weekend in October.

She was again an odds-on favourite for her return at Group Three level and travelled strongly throughout in the hands of Mickael Barzalona, while Shes Perfect was free in the early stages and was soon bowling along in front under Kieran Shoemark.

It looked a question of how far Zarigana would win by when she produced with her challenge racing inside the final two furlongs, but Shes Perfect refused to go down without a fight and as there was only a neck between the pair at the line, Fellowes is eyeing a potential rematch in next month's French 1000 Guineas - the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.

"It was a fantastic run, especially as I think that everything that could go wrong did go wrong," the Newmarket handler said of the filly, who is owned by a syndicate established by social media influencer Basher Watts.

"We did not intend to lead and I think she did plenty in front, but the way she stuck to the line, put her head out and made a very, very good filly fight was really encouraging.

"When they turned into the straight I thought, 'God, we're a sitting duck here', but she's got the heart of a lion, she's talented and I think she loved that ground as well - being able to get her toe in a bit helps her.

"I think we'll probably come back for the French Guineas, I don't see why not. She's entered, so we don't have to supplement her or anything like that, and I'd take the winner on again. She's very good, but we've been beaten a neck and I think she warrants a trip back here in May."

"It's a great story, 90 per cent of the people in that syndicate have never owned any part of a racehorse before and Bash is doing a great job. He's bringing people into the sport, which is what we need, and he's got his hands on quite a good filly."