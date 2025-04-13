Ridari and Uther both win at ParisLongchamp to lay down Classic claims
Ridari made a last-gasp challenge to land the Prix de Fontainebleau and Uther came from last to first to claim the Prix Noailles at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, both enhancing their credentials as Classic contenders
Sunday 13 April 2025 20:26, UK
The French 2000 Guineas is on the agenda for the Mikel Delzangles-trained Ridari after swooping fast and late to claim Group Three honours in the Prix de Fontainebleau.
A winner on his second and final juvenile start at Chantilly in November, the Churchill colt faced a rise in class on his three-year-old debut, but quickened up smartly for Mickael Barzalona to get up and beat Sahlan by a nose.
Delzangles said: "I'm very pleased because he's not an easy horse - he can be quite keen. The jockey really gets on well with him and gave him a really good prep race.
"We know how he behaves, but he's able to deal with that and even if he was a bit keen, he managed to breeze and to quicken to finish.
"It's a good lesson and a good prep race for the big one in four weeks."
Barzalona made it a Group Three treble on the card and a four-timer overall by steering Christophe Ferland's Uther to victory in the Prix Noailles.
Ferland said: "It's very good to win today. The horse was fit, but he will progress and he's a very nice horse from a nice family.
"The horse will do a mile and a half easily."