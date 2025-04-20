Today on Sky Sports Racing: Willie Mullins fields four in Sussex Champion Hurdle raid at Plumpton

The British Trainers' Championship battle is really heating up, with both Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton sending a plethora of runners to Plumpton as the hunt for prize money continues.

4.05 Plumpton - Willie Mullins saddles quartet in Sussex Champion Hurdle

With £75,000 in prize money up for grabs, it is no surprise to see Willie Mullins sending over a quartet of runners for the BetGoodwin Sussex Champion Hurdle. He teamed up with Harry Cobden when landing the Scottish Grand National with Captain Cody last weekend, and they seek further success with County Hurdle third Absurde. A specialist over two miles, Mullins' charge will make his 24th career start.

Nico de Boinville is the mount of six-year-old Daddy Long Legs - another of the Willie Mullins battalion. He finished second in the Irish Champion Hurdle, chasing home stablemate State Man, and is likely to be competitive in these calmer waters.

Image: Daddy Long Legs runs for the Willie Mullins team

The Skeltons are up against it here, but they hope to fend off the Irish charge with Knickerbockerglory and She's A Saint, with the former contender having a strong chance after beating National Spirit Hurdle winner Nemean Lion by eight lengths. Last year's winner, Our Champ, is also worthy of a mention, with Freddie Gordon taking off 3lbs.

3.41 Bath - Adaay In Devon looks to defend Lansdown Stakes crown

Rod Millman's four-year-old filly Adaay In Devon was tried in some tough races towards the backend of last season, including the Bengough Stakes, but it seemed that was a step too far. She makes her seasonal reappearance in the same Whitsbury Manor Stud / British EBF Lansdown Stakes she won last year, but that came following two prep runs, which she hasn't had this year. She does have fitness to prove, but has form figures of 211 here and is likely to go close under Silvestre De Sousa, despite the jockey's slow start to the campaign.

Image: Adaay In Devon

Last year's runner-up, Electric Storm, has only finished out of the placings on one occasion, which came in the Group 3 Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh. She is an ultra-consistent mare that is still unexposed and rates as a huge player for James Tate and Daniel Tudhope. After running creditably on the All-Weather at Dundalk, she switches back to turf for this one.

Ed Walker's Balmoral Lady was last seen finishing second in the Listed Wentworth Stakes at Doncaster. She has progressed well and could take another step forward. Vadream was third in this race last year on reappearance and should go close.

3.30 Plumpton - Hidden Heroics and Major Fortune represent the Skelton team

A trappy-looking affair where Dan Skelton saddles two in the hope of landing some of the £35,000 prize money. Harry Skelton chooses Major Fortune, which is interesting given he is yet to win over fences from three attempts. He was a decent performer over the smaller obstacles and has won over this trip before, but he does have it to prove over fences.

Hidden Heroics is only 1lb above his last winning mark and is sure to run well, with Tristan Durrell taking off a handy 3lbs.

The winner could come from the Gary and Josh Moore stable with the consistent Havaila, who was an easy winner over course and distance in March. He's progressing nicely and is fancied to run well.

Hugos New Horse pulled up at Windsor in the Winter Million Festival and hasn't been seen since, but did finish second at Plumpton in December and cannot be ruled out for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden. Last year's third, Unanswered Prayers, and Hubrisko complete the lineup.

Best of the rest

On the level at Southwell, Karl Burke saddles Blue To Blue in the 2.07pm Play At The Races Stableduel EBF Novice Stakes. This Blue Point colt will face fellow debutant Red Savitar, who is a half-brother to Purosangue and Tropical Storm. Later on the card, Nashwa's half-brother Nebras features in the Bloomfields Horseboxes Novice Stakes at 3.52pm. He was outclassed in the Futurity Stakes back in October but should go well stepping down in class under Hollie Doyle.

At Bath, Phoenix Beach is on the hat-trick hunt in the 4.16pm Sergei Prokofiev Standing At Whitsbury Manor Handicap, with Mikkel Mortensen taking 5lbs off Scott Dixon's charge.

The remainder of the card at Plumpton sees Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton continue their title fight, with the latter fielding last time out winner Shakeyatailfeather in the BetGoodwin Top UK Online Bookie Handicap Chase.

Internationally...

At 2.50pm, Auteuil hosts the latest renewal of the Grade 2 Prix Leon Rambaud, which is headlined by French Champion Hurdle winner Losange Bleu. Gary and Josh Moore send over Botox Has to challenge, in what could be an excellent race. The Prix Jean Stern follows that, with the runners going to post at 3.25pm.

Later on, James Reveley takes the ride on Kivala Du Berlais in the Grade 2 Prix Amadou at Auteuil before Amy Murphy saddles Pride Of America in the 4.52pm contest at Auteuil, which also features Andre Fabre's Casapueblo.

