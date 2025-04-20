Fairyhouse: Aurora Vega lands Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle for Willie Mullins

Aurora Vega bounced back from Cheltenham Festival disappointment to lift the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

A daughter of Walk In The Park out of the six-time Cheltenham heroine Quevega, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old upheld family honour by winning six of her first nine starts under rules, including a Grade Three success at Fairyhouse in late January.

She failed to fire in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in the Cotswolds last month, but Paul Townend kept the faith on her return to home soil and was duly rewarded with a Grade One victory.

Mullins said: "Like her mother she's maturing with age. The family just seems to get better with age, and it looks like she'll stay further.

Image: Aurora Vega (right) heads for home

"Quevega had a big heart and she's breeding mares with a big heart as well."

Aurora Vega disputed the lead from the flag-fall and went clear of her rivals heading out onto the second circuit.

She got close to the second-last and particularly the last hurdle, giving Fergal O'Brien's British raider That'll Do Moss a sniff of victory, but Aurora Vega found plenty for pressure on the run-in to emerge victorious by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Mullins, landing this prize for the fourth year in succession and a ninth time overall, added: "I was particularly pleased with the ride Paul gave her - he just stayed out wide and kept out of trouble.

"She had that one little mishap at the last, but other than that I think she jumped well and she looks like she's just getting better with age.

"It's unlikely she'll run again this season, but we'll see what there is in Punchestown for her. I'm not looking to run her again."

Spindleberry strikes Fairyhouse Gold for Willie Mullins

Spindleberry maintained her unbeaten record over fences to provide Mullins with a record sixth victory in the WillowWarm Gold Cup.

The champion trainer saddled three runners in the Grade One feature, although that number was soon reduced by one after the early pacesetter Ile Atlantique unseated his son Patrick at the third fence.

His exit left his stablemate and 7/4 favourite Champ Kiely in front and he quickly built up a buffer over the chasing pack under Townend, with Danny Mullins and Spindleberry his closest pursuer.

Champ Kiely remained in front rounding the home turn, but Spindleberry took over coming to the final fence and found plenty on the run-in to score by four-and-a-half lengths, with Gordon Elliott's Firefox staying on to beat Champ Kiely to the runner-up spot and deny Mullins a one-two.

Mullins said: "She shows a real liking for this place and I thought Danny gave her a lovely ride.

Image: Winning connections of Spindleberry were all smiles at Fairyhouse

"Whether she goes on to Punchestown or not, we'll have a look at the programme and see how things are, but she's a nice mare for the future and I think she should be well able to go out to three miles next season."

Champ Kiely was beaten a total of 10-and-a-half lengths in third and Mullins added: "I was a little disappointed with Champ Kiely, but I think he was having to avoid the loose horse and may have taken his eye off it."