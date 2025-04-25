Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Chepstow and Fontwell feature

Doncaster, Chepstow and Fontwell all host live action on a busy Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.33 Doncaster - Elements Of Fire and Music Of Time headline novice contest

John and Thady Gosden saddle Elements Of Fire, who made a winning debut when showing a game attitude to score at Chelmsford. He will be popular to step forward as he tackles turf for the first time in this Weekend Winners On Sky Sports Racing Novice Stakes.

Music Of Time built on his debut to see off a useful type over this course and distance in October, and a bold bid can be expected on his return under Dougie Costello in the Godolphin blue.

Of the others, Roaring Twenties is fit, having finished third at Kempton earlier this month, while Owen Burrows introduces the choicely-bred Remmooz.

6.05 Chepstow - Doyouknowwhatimean fancied for Skelton team

Dan Skelton continues to push for a first trainers' title ahead of Sandown this weekend, and he fields Doyouknowwhatimean in this feature Dunraven Windows Handicap Chase at Chepstow.

A fortuitous winner when narrowly prevailing here on Monday, he will hope to defy a 7lb penalty and record some much-needed prize money for the team.

Ballybreeze doubled his tally over fences when comfortably landing a decent Newbury race on his last start and must be feared, having been rated much higher in the past.

Image: Ballybreeze

Le Fauve and Bowmore complete the lineup, with Charlie Todd and Bowmore aboard.

6.17 Fontwell - Sunshine Diamond and Marlacoo do battle

Sunshine Diamond joined this yard having scored on his final start in Ireland and made a pleasing debut when making all at Southwell in October. He has won both starts in cheekpieces and could have more to offer as he returns from a 204-day break for this Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle.

Tom Lacey's Marlacoo got off the mark over hurdles when justifying favouritism at Ayr in February and looks the chief threat as he switches to handicap company.

Up The Straight and the consistent yet frustrating Shengai Enki complete the shortlist.

Best of the rest

A strong-looking Play At The Races Stableduel Novice Stakes at Doncaster (4.15pm) sees a few nice horses go to post. Godolphin's Corolla Point - a three-year-old gelded son of Blue Point - looked promising on debut at Yarmouth the last day and will be well-fancied for the Charlie Appleby operation. In opposition, Blue Rc (also by Blue Point) dead-heated with I Maximus on his first appearance but should be better for the run this time around. Tasalla is a half-brother to July Cup winner Mill Stream and also goes here.

Gemma Tutty's Singoura tops the weights in Doncaster's Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap at 4.50pm. Switching to the turf for the first time under Joanna Mason, this three-year-old filly has shown she handles seven furlongs after a nice showing at Southwell back in December.

Miss Goldfire may finally break a luckless run in the 5.15pm Gary Wraight Memorial Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Fontwell, having finished a runner-up on his three previous starts for Harry Fry. Lahinch Wave and Abbey Law recorded victories last time out, the latter for the Lucy Wadham team - who have recorded a +22.50 level stakes profit thus far this term.

Sangiovese looks likely to headline Fontwell's Play At The Races Stableduel Handicap Chase at 5.47pm, having recorded a six-length triumph on good ground at Huntingdon the last day. Over at Chepstow, keep an eye out for Paul Nicholls' Seeyouinmydreams (5.35pm) and Dalamoi (7.35pm).

Watch Doncaster, Chepstow and Fontwell - live on Sky Sports Racing...