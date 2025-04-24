Ascot, Newbury Lockinge, Chester Festival and Kentucky Derby headline action-packed May on Sky Sports Racing

We're all set for a magnificent May on Sky Sports Racing, featuring top-level Flat and jumps action from around the world.

It's all eyes on Churchill Downs on Saturday May 3, as the likes of Journalism, Sovereignty and Japanese contender Luxor Cafe take aim at the 151st Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve, with a whole host of Grade One action on offer on the undercard.

The night before, Friday's racing features the Longines Kentucky Oaks, won last year by subsequent US horse of the year Thorpedo Anna. Sky Sports Racing viewers can enjoy live NBC coverage of both nights at Churchill Downs.

The Boodles May Festival at Chester takes place from Wednesday May 7 - Friday May 9, and features races such as the Chester Vase, the Ormonde Stakes and the Ladbrokes Chester Cup across three Premier Racedays. Sky Sports Racing is the only place to see every race on the Roodee live, in the company of an all-star on-course team led each day by Alex Hammond.

Hot on the heels of Chester, enjoy Victoria Cup Day at Ascot and the William Hill Lingfield Derby and Oaks Trials on Saturday May 10, all before French Guineas Day at ParisLongchamp on Sunday May 11 and further Premier Raceday action at Newcastle.

Image: Chester's May Festival is the course's feature event of the season

Rosallion, Notable Speech and Fallen Angel could all line up in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday May 17, the headline event on a Premier Raceday at the track, in which the Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes also takes place.

Day one of Auteuil's Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris card accompanies, with fans' favourite Hewick a likely runner in the French Champion Hurdle.

The second leg of the US Triple Crown tops off a worldwide feast of top-level racing, as America's leading three-year-olds face off in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris itself takes centre stage the following day.

Image: King George star Hewick is set to feature in the French Champion Hurdle

Further Flat Group One French racing features on Sunday May 25 on Sky Sports Racing, with the Group One Prix D'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp now joined by the recently-upgraded Group One Prix Vicomtesse Vigier for stayers.

The final week of the month kicks off with yet more top-class fare, as Santa Anita stages the Grade One Shoemaker Mile on the turf on Monday May 26.

Also watch live greyhound racing every day on Sky Sports Racing, with even more action available on the channel's red button service.