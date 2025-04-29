Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Wolverhampton
In this afternoon's feature, the well-related Santorini Star looks to return to winning ways for the Haggas and Marquand team in a valuable Fillies’ contest at Brighton. We also have some competitive all-weather action from Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports from 2.20pm.
Monday 28 April 2025 10:51, UK
We have competitive flat action from Brighton and Wolverhampton on Tuesday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing...
4.05 Brighton - Dreamloper's half-sister Santorini Star headlines
William Haggas has been operating at 56 per cent at Brighton in the last five years, and his runner, Santorini Star, could add to that tally in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap.
She is a half-sister to the two-time Group One-winning mare Dreamloper and was last seen staying on at Lingfield in the Winter Oaks Fillies' Stakes on her second handicap start. A mark of 83 still looks very lenient, and it would be disappointing not to see her take this.
Amo Racing's Manara was denied the four-timer at Wolverhampton last time but is fancied to be competitive here, receiving 19-pounds from Santorini Star and Zayina. She may have needed the last outing and tackles a mile and a quarter for the first time.
Lady Ridgewood ran in a decent Newbury maiden last time, finishing second, ahead of The Gosden's Queen Of Thieves, who has since bolted up. She looks a very exciting prospect on handicap debut for the Chapple-Hyam team.
2.55 Brighton - El Madar and Tawasol lock horns
The Crisford's operate at a 33 per cent strike rate at Brighton, and they will be hopeful that their three-year-old Havana Grey colt, Tawasol can improve that in the Star Sports We Believe In Bookmaking Maiden Stakes. The form of his penultimate start at Wolverhampton has worked out well, and he will be expected to win here and break his maiden tag.
Shadwell's El Madar returns following a gelding and wind operation and has some good form behind some useful sorts. He rates as a big player if handling the undulations at Brighton.
Tom Marquand gets the leg up on Mahra's Love, who is expected to build on his debut fifth at Kempton, which has also worked out well.
7.00 Wolverhampton - Rebel Star looks to follow up under a five-pound penalty
George Downing has ridden Rebel Star in all eight of his career starts and managed to steer him to his first success at Yarmouth only a week ago. He has some decent form, which includes being beaten a short head by Midnightattheoasis, who went on to win his next two. Robert Cowell's filly gets the nod to follow up in the Enjoy Spring Evening Racing April-June Fillies' Handicap.
Four Adaay kept on well over course and distance last time but just bumped into a well-handicapped rival. That was a promising effort, and she could go close off an unchanged mark.
Angle Land is an interesting contender back at Wolverhampton. She finished second on her last start at the track and has won here before so could get competitive.
Gabriae and Wedgewood rate as the dangers, with the latter marginally preferred.
3.30 Brighton - It's Tim looks to follow up on 10-length Bath success.
5.15 Brighton - Course and distance winner Comedian Leader runs.
5.45 Brighton - Kranjcar carries five-pound for Redcar success.
6.25 Wolves - Frankel colt Naallat represents the Crisford's and a half-sister to Holloway Boy, Solarium features for The Gosden's.
7.30 Wolves - Lat time out winners Artavian and Pysanka clash.