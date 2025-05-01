Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth and Southwell host Flat action

Yarmouth and Southwell are the venues for Thursday's action, live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm.

5.00 Yarmouth - Twafeeg and Jowddah contest strong handicap

A competitive affair see's Twafeeg top a field of 10 for this Infobond Technical Manpower Services Fillies' Handicap at Yarmouth.

Archie Watson's filly made a winning debut at Doncaster in June and was handed a few stuff assignments throughout the campaign, including when seventh in the Albany at Royal Ascot. She will appreciate the drop into handicaps and must be feared under Hollie Doyle.

Jowddah built on a string of seconds to claim a Newcastle maiden on her reappearance and rates a big danger off this opening mark of 83. Silvestre De Sousa replaces Ray Dawson in the plate.

Stellenbosch and Saariselka complete a long shortlist, with the former filly set for improvement after a promising run when beaten by a head by Swiss Lightning at Newmarket last month.

3.15 Yarmouth - Verse Of Love bids to get back on track

Charlie Appleby's Verse Of Love made a sparkling debut when winning at Newmarket in October and her trainer pitched her into the Nell Gwyn off the back of it. Sent off a weak favourite, she trailed in last and will hope to bounce back in this lesser grade for the Godolphin team.

Pelean has shown promise on both starts to date and finished runner-up at Southwell before weakening over a mile at Newmarket. She should appreciate the drop to seven furlongs.

Southwell winner The Third Star and Chiringita merit respect, while Rumba Numba and Zaramara are unknown quantities on debut.

3.35 Southwell - Musical Angel and Vamp seek first success

Andrew Balding's Musical Angel has shown plenty of natural speed on both her starts to date and this drop to five furlongs might be what she needs to break her duck under David Probert.

Richard Hughes saddles Vamp who has run well in defeat the last two times and will look to put her fitness edge to good use as she drops down in distance for the Richard Hughes team.

The 74-rated Nad Alshiba Snow is worth a mention on her debut for the Robert Cowell yard, making her first start since August. She showed capability over the five-furlong trip on the all-weather and could enter calculations.

Best of the rest

Back at Yarmouth, Golden Handshake represents the Royal family on debut in the 3.50pm Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Stakes. Spy Kingdom will be well-fancied here for Archie Watson, having only been seen off by the smallest of margins when unfancied at Newmarket recently. Kaizen is also a noteworthy runner, being a half-brother to Ylang Ylang (by Kingman out of Shambolic).

In the 5.35pm Seadell Shops And Chalets At Hemsby 'Confined' Handicap, Triple Double A looks to follow-up back-to-back triumphs under a 6lb penalty.

The 2.25pm Golf And Gallop Apprentice Handicap at Southwell looks an ideal opportunity for Destinado to get back to winning ways, with Mason Paetel taking off 7lbs.

Internationally, the Group 2 Prix du Muguet at Saint-Cloud sees Tribalist look to clinch the race for the third successive season. Ozat arrives here on the hat-trick hunt for Jerome Reynier, while Tumbler could also rediscover his form.

Watch every race from Yarmouth and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.30pm