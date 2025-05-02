Today on Sky Sports Racing: Kentucky Oaks headlines Friday fare from Churchill Downs

Newcastle hosts British racing before attention turns Stateside to Churchill Downs, where the Kentucky Oaks headlines proceedings at 10.51pm.

7.55 Newcastle - Leadman and Tasever contest feature handicap

A trappy feature Roflow Environmental Engineering Specialist Ventilation Services Handicap sees a field of eight head to post over seven furlongs.

Leadman showed plenty of promise when trained by Andrew Balding last season and he looks one to follow in handicaps for his new trainer David O'Meara.

Tasever was crowned All-Weather horse of the year after enjoying a superb winter campaign and Patrick Morris' five-year-old cannot be ruled out despite a rise in Grade.

Others to note include Benacre who should appreciate the drop in class, while Too Much merits respect having not been disgraced on All-Weather finals day.

7.20 Newcastle - Recent winner Live Aid faces Savvy Kingdom

Live Aid got off the mark when scoring with plenty to spare at Southwell last month and he looks the one to beat with further progress expected on this handicap debut in the Quaff Box Handicap.

Savvy Kingdom is another with few miles on the clock and he shaped very well when coming from off the pace to finish third at Lingfield. A similar effort would see him go close off the same mark.

Sam England's consistent Mr Mistoffelees is next best, having not finished outside the front four on his last five starts.

10.51 Churchill Downs - Prolific filly Good Cheer fancied for Oaks

All eyes will be on Good Cheer as she steps up in class in this Grade 1 Longines Kentucky Oaks.

Brad Cox's star three-year-old filly arrives with a perfect record of six wins from six starts and she is taken to step forward again and land his coveted prize.

Quietside saw off the reopposing Simply Joking when landing the Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park last month and they both rate each-way contenders, despite the former having to contend with a wide draw.

Kenny McPeek is eyeing a second consecutive win in this race and his best chance is arguably in the form of Take Charge Milady. She ran a solid second in the Ashland Stakes recently and has got the better of the likes of Quietside in the past.

British rider Ben Curtis takes the ride on outsider Drexel Hill, who returns from a two month absence.

Also at Churchill Downs...

Nitrogen is likely to go off favourite for the latest renewal of the Edgewood Stakes (6.42pm), having notched three consecutive victories recently for trainer Mark Casse. Vixen and Lush Lips represent stiff opposition in this Grade 2 class, as does Will Then - who also arrives in a rich vein of form.

Breeders' Cup Classic runner-up Fierceness takes on Pegasus World Cup silver medallist Locked in what looks a mouthwatering battle in the Alysheba Stakes at 6.42pm. Michael Tabor's colours also feature here, with Mineshaft Stakes winner Hall Of Fame in the mix under Joel Rosario.

At 7.23pm, the formidable Breeders' Cup Distaff queen Thorpedo Anna heads the Fasig-Tipton La Troienne Stakes. Unbeaten in his last four starts - three of which were at Grade 1 level - it is hard to envisage any runner stopping Kenny McPeek's wonder mare. Raging Sea probably holds the best chance of an upset, having finished two lengths adrift of Thorpedo Anna in the Distaff.

The Modesty Stakes (8.12pm) and Eight Belles Stakes (9.07pm) follow before the main event of the night at 10.51pm.