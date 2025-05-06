Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las, Worcester and Wolverhampton feature

Jet Of Dreams and Baseline face off in today's feature National Hunt race from Ffos Las, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.30 Ffos Las - Jet Of Dreams and Baseline clash

The in-form Jet Of Dreams appears in this dragonbet.co.uk Home Of The Dragonboost Handicap Chase in search of his fifth win in his last eight starts for the Warren Greatrex yard. Once again partnered with Brendan Powell for this contest, this seven-year-old is towards the top of the weights off 108 but still outside the grip of the handicapper.

Baseline, a maiden over his five starts to date, showed signs of improvement for the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White combination at Wetherby the last day, only beaten a length or so by Rumoursareflying. Stepping up in trip here, he warrants respect.

Lermoos Legend has been out of sorts lately, failing to complete his last two races - both around Ffos Las. That said, he does boast a course and distance triumph back in November and could be in the shakeup with Champion Hurdle-winning jockey Lorcan Williams in the plate.

7.18 Worcester - Jackpot Cash seeks hat-trick

Jackpot Cash has turned into a winning machine of late for James Owen, who achieved his best ever National Hunt winners total last term with 60. He'll be aiming to kickstart the new campaign with a victory for this six-year-old, who is paired with Henry Brooke for this Rhys Parrys Big 60th Handicap Hurdle.

Magical Arthur's consistent form was disrupted when he was pulled up on New Year's Day at Fakenham, but he makes his comeback here for the in-form Jennie Candlish operation. If the stable have managed to iron out the issues that blighted his last outing, he'll be right back in the mix.

Ben Pauling saddles Groovy Blue here - a horse who looked back to his best following a wind operation when last seen at Market Rasen. He'll be a player over this extended two miles and four furlongs trip. Dylan Johnston takes 3lbs off Twist Of Fatecatch, who also entered the winners' enclosure recently.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Bela Sonata and Callisto Dream clash

The Download The At The Races App Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes sees a few recent victors lock horns, including Paul and Oliver Cole's Bela Sonata. This daughter of Sergei Prokofiev looked the part at Kempton last month and will be an intriguing runner as she steps up to a mile under Tom Marquand.

Callisto Dream has not been seen since she scored on debut at Carlisle back in September but Ed Bethell's charge is back in business here after 237 days without a run. The market will likely dictate her fortunes.

Champion All-Weather jockey Billy Loughnane rides Tempted for the Ollie Sangster team, who are riding the crest of a wave having been represented by the second and third in Sunday's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle renews her partnership with Paint The Town Red, who looked much-improved when chasing home Party Bear at Southwell the last day. Richard Spencer's filly makes the step up in trip to the extended mile.

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Worcester and Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports Racing...