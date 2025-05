Evan Williams: Trainer denies two charges of grievous bodily harm and released on bail until trial

Evan Williams pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm to Martin Dandridge on December 4 last year in Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan; Williams was released on conditional bail until his trial

Grade One-winning trainer Evan Williams has denied assaulting a man.

Williams pleaded not guilty to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and inflicting grievous bodily harm to Martin Dandridge on December 4 last year in Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan.

Williams, 54, of Llancarfan, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and enter his pleas during a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, fixed a trial date for March 3 next year.

Byron Broadstock appeared on behalf of the prosecution, while Leah Pollard represented the defendant.