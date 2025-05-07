Kieran Shoemark: Jockey loses retained rider position with John and Thady Gosden

Kieran Shoemark is no longer the number one rider for the John and Thady Gosden team following his ride on Field Of Gold in Saturday's 2000 Guineas.

The rider had been the stable's preferred jockey since he replaced the departing Frankie Dettori in early 2024, but has been relieved of his duties after taking heavy criticism over the weekend.

The 28-year-old produced 7/4 favourite Field Of Gold too late in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, only managing to chase home the Charlie Appleby-trained Ruling Court. In the aftermath, Shoemark admitted he had been "too confident" aboard the Juddmonte-owned horse, with John Gosden stating: "We were sat some way back. The winner has kicked and gone and we ran out of racetrack."

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, co-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Naturally since Saturday myself and John have gone through things together and decided that the best policy moving forward for the stable is to adopt the best available rider strategy.

"It's still very early in the season and there's plenty of time left to go but we believe that's the right decision for the stable to have the best available rider - alongside of course the significant number of retained riders pre-existing in the yard."

He added that the stable still intend to use Shoemark in the future, although Colin Keane and Christophe Soumillon have been booked to ride their representatives in this weekend's French Classics at ParisLongchamp.