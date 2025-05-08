Chester May Festival: Ryan Moore masterclass as Mount Kilimanjaro climbs to Dee Stakes glory for Aidan O'Brien

Mount Kilimanjaro came from the clouds to provide Aidan O'Brien with yet another win in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes at Chester.

O'Brien is now the leading trainer in the race's history, and this was his seventh win in eight renewals.

While none of his winners have gone on to follow up at Epsom, this son of Siyouni is now a general 20/1 chance for the blue riband Classic.

As Great David came over from a wide draw to lead the field at a strong pace, Ryan Moore was some way off the gallop.

He looked to have a mountain to climb as they turned into the straight, with High Stock taking over at the head of affairs, but the even-money favourite got going late on to win by a neck.

Image: Ryan Moore gives Mount Kilimanjaro a well-earned pat after Dee Stakes victory

Paul Smith, son of co-owner Derrick, said: "It was a great ride by Ryan, he was very patient. I think the pace was very honest and Ryan didn't panic and the horse quickened up well and showed a nice attitude.

"As we've always said, they learn so much here - it's almost like they have two races in one. He'll come forward again from this, so we're delighted with him.

"I think he'll go for a Derby of some sorts, either Epsom or the French Derby was mentioned as well. There's options for him and we'll just see how the trials go and juggle them and see where they all go."

Coolmore representative Kevin Buckley said: "I thought this fella showed a great turn of foot and I suppose it gives us the option of either going to Epsom or going to France with him.

"It was a good performance and Ryan was very complimentary. I was impressed and it makes it a record of Dee Stakes wins for Aidan with 12."