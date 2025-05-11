Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Guineas day at ParisLongchamp, with racing from Newcastle and Plumpton

It's French Guineas and we'll be live from ParisLongchamp for all of the action. We’re also at Newcastle and Plumpton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.25 ParisLongchamp - Poule d'Essai des Poulains - Henri Matisse and Jonquil battle it out

Aidan O'Brien's Henri Matisse had a productive two-year-old campaign which included taking the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf. He made his seasonal return when digging deep to win at Leopardstown and is fancied to add the Poule d'Essai des Poulains to his CV before heading to Royal Ascot.

Image: Henri Matisse and Ryan Moore win the Coolmore Irish EBF Futurity Stakes

Juddmonte's Jonquil was a ready winner of the Greenham Stakes at Newbury but was surprisingly easy to back that day. He comes here with solid claims as he bids to give trainer Andrew Balding a first win in this race.

Hotazhell battled on gamely to land the last British Group One of the season last year, beating Delacroix, who subsequently won a very strong Ballysax Stakes on his seasonal reappearance. He would have a huge chance here if Jessica Harrington has worked her magic to have him fit enough first time back out.

Detain, Aomori City, Sahlan and Ridari complete the shortlist.

4.05 ParisLongchamp - Poule d'Essai des Pouliches: Zarigana headlines field of 13

Image: Zarigana (M. Barzalona) wins Prix de la Grotte Gr.3, at ParisLongchamp, 13/04/2025, photo: Zuzanna Lupa

All eyes were on the regally-bred Zarigana when she made her much-anticipated seasonal return at ParisLongchamp last time and although she wasn't breathtaking, she got the job done and there should be plenty to come. There seems to be a general belief that this Siyouni-filly is the best of her sex in France but she will need to prove it in today's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches where she will likely go off a very warm favourite.

Maxime Guyon gets the leg up on the Mandanaba who is a perfect two from two so far and this unexposed daughter of Ghaiyyath gives her trainer Francis Henri-Graffard another great chance. She will likely head to the Prix de Diane next and could be the one to lay it up to her stablemate.

English hope Shes Perfect surprised many when making Zarigana dig deep to win at ParisLongchamp last time, losing out by only a neck. That was her first appearance since last September so there should be plenty more to come and she could be capable of springing another surprise for Charlie Fellowes and Kieran Shoemark.

Exactly makes the best appeal of Aidan's four runners.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Prix Saint-Alary: Audubon Park bids to remain unbeaten

Francis-Henri Graffard has a growing group of high-class horses this year and Audubon Park represents a leading light in his impressive squad. She won her two races with ease and has been well talked-up by her handler with connections eyeing up a tilt at the Prix de Diane if all goes well in the Prix Saint-Alary on Sunday.

Mickael Barzalona rides Gezora who made a promising reappearance when finishing third in the Prix Vanteaux last month. She will probably want further in time but is sure to give a good account and should put her experience to good use.

Flaming Stone finished ahead of Gezora that day and pushed Poule d'Essai des Pouliches contender Mandanaba close, suggesting she's a filly of fair ability. She did have the fitness edge on her rivals that day but her fourth in the Sweet Solera Stakes on her last start for Andrew Balding was very good and she has bettered that in both starts for Henri F. Devin. With her recent form, she could go close here.

The unexposed Jones completes the lineup. The daughter of Elarqam chased home the talented Tajlina in the Prix Penelope, and given her lack of exposure, there could be much more to come.

Best of the rest

7.40 Tokyo - NHK Mile Cup

We have Grade One action in Japan on Sunday morning where last year's Futurity Stakes-winner Admire Zoom bids to better his reappearance run in the NHK Mile Cup. He had the subsequent Japanese Guineas winner Museum Mile behind him that day and will be a threat to all if improving for his reappearance.

Magic Sands wasn't beaten far in the Japanese 2,000 Guineas and may be a more potent force here while Grade Three winner Yankee Barrows could keep on improving, and Mondo Dell'Amore seeks his revenge.

The fillies Cerbiatto, Ma Puce, Shonan Xanadu and Voulezvous all clashed in the Japanese 1,000 Guineas and will be looking to better their efforts but this time against the boys.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Group Three sprint

English raiders Electric Storm, Keran, Kylian, Mgheera and Ponntos feature in the Group Three Prix de Saint-Georges on the ParisLongchamp undercard.

Ponntos bids to land the contest for a third time but has work to do now having disappointed last time out and, now seven, he may be vulnerable to younger legs.

Keran and Kylian are both capable of hitting good figures and will likely be in the shake-up but face some capable sprinters with both Ciao Pa' and Electric Storm arriving here off the back of impressive performances.

Following Ed Walker's successful Chantilly raid on Tuesday, you couldn't rule out a big run from Mgheera who can make her presence felt on her reappearance.

4.00 Newcastle - Valuable three-year-old Handicap

Gunship made the perfect start to his racing career when holding on in a tight finish at this course first time up and has been a tad unlucky not to add to his tally in two subsequent starts. He faces stiff opposition in what should make for a good contest.

Richard Hannon's Cristo is seeking a hat-trick having notched up two wins at Chelmsford but he has a three-day turnaround to overcome.

Tilted Kilt has run with plenty of credit against good company and will no doubt give them something to think about and Sword Of Wessex has a very similar profile for Charlie Fellowes.

Worth a watch.

4.35 Newcastle - Valuable handicap over a mile and a half

Steel Tiger is chasing a hat-trick, having got off the mark in impressive style on his penultimate start and bettered that with a gutsy display at Chelmsford last time out. He faces good competition in a very valuable Handicap but given the rub of the green, he should be involved.

The James Ferguson-trained Kildare Legend was ultra-progressive last year and makes his seasonal reappearance on a workable mark, but he will have a tough time of it carrying top weight against some race-fit rivals.

The ultra-consistent Arrange and Dancing In Paris should be competitive.

4.45 Plumpton - Sea Invasion and Smugglers Haven clash.

A tight-knit Handicap sees last-time-out winners Sea Invasion and Smugglers Haven clash with the previously progressive Camino Rocio, Black Gerry and Milan Bridge all looking to bounce back to form.

Sea Invasion looked good when winning over this track and trip on his last start but Sara Bradstock's runners are always worth paying close attention to and there could well be more to come from Smugglers Haven.