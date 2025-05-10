Lingfield: Aidan O'Brien's Puppet Master sees off Ballydoyle stablemate Stay True to land Epsom Derby trial

Puppet Master just got the better of stable companion Stay True to win the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes.

It continued Aidan O'Brien's domination of the trials in recent days, with the Ballydoyle handler also winning the Chester Vase and the Dee Stakes with Lambourn and Mount Kilimanjaro respectively, as well as the Cheshire Oaks and Lingfield Oaks Trial with Minnie Hauk and Giselle.

Ryan Moore pulled a mild surprise at declarations when his name appeared against Puppet Master rather than Stay True, as the latter had won his only start, while Puppet Master had only won one of four races.

O'Brien stated it was down to the experience factor and that ultimately proved crucial as the two began to pull clear.

Stay True did not look thoroughly straightforward on the way round but in the closing stages it was Puppet Master (4-5 favourite) who veered of a straight line.

Briefly, Stay True looked like he might get on top but Moore's mount was in fact always doing enough and got the verdict by a short head.

Giselle far too good for Lingfield Oaks Trial rivals

Aidan O'Brien's beautifully-bred filly Giselle had little trouble landing the odds in the William Hill Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes at Lingfield.

Sent off the 30-100 favourite, the three-year-old by Frankel and out of a Breeders' Cup winner in Newspaperofrecord only faced two rivals.

It looked a straightforward task on paper and it ultimately was, but she was keen enough in the early stages for Ryan Moore.

Image: Giselle won the opener at Lingfield

Racing in a hood, Moore was at pains to keep her undoubted power under wraps and dropped her in last of the three.

Grant Tuer's Love Talk set the pace, with Harpsichord in behind, but once in the straight, Moore moved his mount into a position to challenge.

Once she was asked a question, the race was over and it became a matter of how far she would win by - and she showed a huge engine in pulling nine lengths clear of Harpsichord.

She was cut to a general 10-1 chance for the Oaks at Epsom.

Speaking from Naas, O'Brien said: "It was a good experience for her.

"I was afraid she'd be too keen because she had been keen. I don't know what was in her head this year when she started back, she was just very on the bridle.

"Hopefully that will settle her."

Paul Smith, son of Coolmore's Derrick Smith, said: "Ryan said she's a top-class filly who is going the right way.

"It was a slow pace and now we have options either way (regarding trip).

"For sure, she will have learned a lot from today and she's in the mix for the Oaks.

"We have runners tomorrow (Leopardstown) and then at York, after that we will know where we stand."

Coolmore's Kevin Buckley added: "Ryan said she was a little unsettled for a time and was keen enough, but she got the job done nicely.

"We put the hood on her for the first time, which was OK considering they went steady.

"She has a fantastic pedigree and we have a lot to look forward to."