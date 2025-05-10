Hollie Doyle: Trailblazing jockey becomes winning-most female rider in British racing history

Hollie Doyle enjoyed another landmark victory when claiming the outright record for most winners by a female rider in Britain by striking on Brindavan at Ascot.

Doyle had moved alongside Hayley Turner at Chelmsford on Thursday and took the lead on her own with win number 1,023 on the Sean Woods-trained 8-1 chance in the Carey Group Handicap.

She told Sky Sports Racing: "It's good and like I've said in the past, I've got to kind of pinch myself to believe that I've done this well, so long may it continue."

The 28-year-old is married to fellow top jockey Tom Marquand and added: "We've both come a long way and some days we do sit back and really appreciate what's happended, but we're also always looking forward to what we can do next or what's around the corner.

"But it's a great milestone to have reached and I'll keep kicking."

Asked to name the pick of her many highlights so far, Doyle opted for her French Oaks triumph on board Nashwa.

"It probably would be my first Classic on Nashwa in Chantilly, that was special," she said.

Paying tribute to Doyle, winning trainer Woods commented: "We don't get to use her much but obviously today I asked her to get a lead and everything went like clockwork, she's a great asset to the sport."