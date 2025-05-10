Hollie Doyle: Trailblazing jockey becomes winning-most female rider in British racing history
With victory aboard Brindavan at Ascot, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle became the winning-most female rider in British racing history; The trailblazing jockey now has 1,023 successes to her name, including six domestic Group 1s.
Saturday 10 May 2025 16:58, UK
Hollie Doyle enjoyed another landmark victory when claiming the outright record for most winners by a female rider in Britain by striking on Brindavan at Ascot.
Doyle had moved alongside Hayley Turner at Chelmsford on Thursday and took the lead on her own with win number 1,023 on the Sean Woods-trained 8-1 chance in the Carey Group Handicap.
She told Sky Sports Racing: "It's good and like I've said in the past, I've got to kind of pinch myself to believe that I've done this well, so long may it continue."
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
The 28-year-old is married to fellow top jockey Tom Marquand and added: "We've both come a long way and some days we do sit back and really appreciate what's happended, but we're also always looking forward to what we can do next or what's around the corner.
"But it's a great milestone to have reached and I'll keep kicking."
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Asked to name the pick of her many highlights so far, Doyle opted for her French Oaks triumph on board Nashwa.
"It probably would be my first Classic on Nashwa in Chantilly, that was special," she said.
Paying tribute to Doyle, winning trainer Woods commented: "We don't get to use her much but obviously today I asked her to get a lead and everything went like clockwork, she's a great asset to the sport."