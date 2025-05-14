Willie Mullins: Trainer aiming High after being given royal seal of approval

Willie Mullins will celebrate another landmark in his illustrious training career on Friday evening when he saddles his first runner for the King and Queen at Leopardstown.

Former Sir Michael Stoute inmate Reaching High will make his debut for the Closutton handler in the Leopardstown Lady Riders Handicap that concludes the action at the Dublin track, with the reigning British and Irish champion delighted to have been added to the royal roster of trainers.

Mullins told The Irish Field: "We were introduced to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot last year. The next thing, we got a phone call asking if we would take a horse for them. I said I would be delighted and Reaching High arrived here shortly afterwards."

Reaching High won one of his eight starts for Stoute and will be partnered by Jody Townend - sister of Mullins' number one Paul Townend - as he bids to tee up a trip to Royal Ascot next month for the Ascot Stakes.

"We have schooled him over hurdles and had hoped to get a run into him over jumps recently but it didn't work out," added Mullins.

"The plan now is to run him in a lady riders' race at Leopardstown on Friday night. Jody Townend will ride him and, looking further ahead, he could be a contender for the Ascot Stakes over two-and-a-half miles on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

"His pedigree is all stamina, so those kind of races could suit him."

Mullins has won the Ascot Stakes four times in the past, including in 2012 with Simenon, who a year later was denied by Queen Elizabeth II's Gold Cup winner Estimate - who is the dam of Reaching High - in the Ascot feature.